Kai Cenat can't keep it together meeting LeBron James
Online streamer Kai Cenat had a surreal moment as he got to spend time with some of the biggest stars in sports.
During Fanatics Fest in New York, there was a live version of the HBO Show "The Shop" That included Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron James and Maverick Carter who host the show. With them were former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, and Cenat.
A viral moment is unfolding on the panel as Cenat interrupts the segment to share his excitement about being on the same stage as everyone. He even pointed out to Carter that he was streaming.
"Yeah I ain't gonna lie. Maverick forget all that, I'm with LeBron James."
"I tried to hold it in chat. I tried to hold it in but I'm not about to act like I'm not next to Tom Brady, LeBron James, Maverick, and Wemb. I ain't gonna lie, I don't even know how I'm here right now. I don't even know what's going on right now."
Related Article: How Long is the Madden 26 Beta? How to Join, Features, Available Modes
Cenat's history with intersecting sports in his content
Cenat is one of the top streamers out there with 7.16 million subscribers on YouTube and over 415 million views from his videos. He also has a separate YouTube channel, Kai Cenat Live, that has over 13 million subscribers and over six billion views.
His videos cover a variety of different topics for everyday activities. Cenat has been known for being involved in the basketball community as he has had players like Kyrie Irving in his videos.
Back in February, Cenat participated in the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game. He finished with four points, one steal, and one block in 12 minutes of play.
Cenat is also well known for his Grand Theft Auto streams that have a comedic element to him. This has helped his Twitch following to be at 18 million on the platform.
Related Article: EA Sports College Football 26 Quarterback Rating Predictions - Best QBs of the year
Esports Impact
Sports and social media have continued to intersect, especially with the NBA. Cenat has helped with that thanks to his growing popularity on Twitch and YouTube. He has been on red carpets and movie premieres that have put him in the spotlight.
Having some of the top players like James and Wemby take time to be apart of these streams gets the NBA in front of a different audience. This will not only attract new fans to the sport, but could push them to play video games like NBA 2K.
Related Article: The NBA 2K League is Changing: Here's What We Know