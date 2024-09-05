Kai Cenat Has a Message for NBA 2K25 Devs
Kai Cenat was one of the streamers asked to stream the launch of NBA 2K25 on September 4. The game has been met with skepticism the last few weeks, with some worried it was yet another dud while others felt it had enough new features to be worth a try. Now, Kai Cenat is calling on developers to add more of a certain feature.
Kai Cenat Skin in NBA 2K25
While streaming NBA 2K25 yesterday, Kai Cenat stopped and seemed shocked, causing other AMP members to pause. Cenat then screamed: "I'm in the game!"
Kai Cenat was so pumped over seeing his realistic likeness in the iconic basketball series that he even called his mom to tell her.
"Look at my locs!" he even yelled at the time.
After calming down, Cenat took to X to share some requests with developers. After Ronnie Singh, the face of 2K, said "you're welcome," Cenat replied by requesting that even more 2K "goats" and "creators" get skins in the game as well.
A lot of 2K players thanked Cenat for the callout. Others simply said "W Kai" and similar compliments for trying to get them recognized. Some joked that Kai Cenat didn't even say thank you for being in the game.
Now that 2K25 is out, fans seem to be on board with it. The game has been getting positive reviews for being simple and straightforward while the new features are being praised. The new mechanics have made the game feel more realistic and satisfying.