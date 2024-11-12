Kai Cenat Sets Two New Records
Kai Cenat has experienced an eventful year in 2024, complete with a 24/7 Subathon, a SWAT raid and a collab with Kevin Hart and Druski. Now, Cenat has broken two records in one month with five Streamer Awards nominations and the most subscribers in Twitch history. Here's everything we know.
Kai Cenat's Streamer Awards Record
Kai Cenat was previously nominated for the Streamer Awards in 2023, where he and IShowSpeed lost to the streamer Rivers. In 2024, Cenat returned with a vengeance and was nominated for Streamer of the Year and four additional categories. This is currently the most nominations a single influencer has achieved in Streamer Awards history. Fans are unsurprised as Kai's presence on Twitch this year has been unmatched, with X.com user @Zorin_NFT saying "ofc this guy is literally crushing the streaming scene right now".
Kai was nominated in 2024 for the following awards:
- Streamer of the Year
- Best Streamed Collab (KaiCenat x Kevin Hart x Druski)
- Best Marathon Stream (Mafiathon 2)
- Best Just Chatting Streamer
- Gamer of the Year
Kai Cenat's Twitch Sub Record
At 8:08 p.m. on November 11, 2024, Kai Cenat broke a world record and obtained the most subscribers ever in Twitch history. The record occurred during day 11 of Cenat's Mafiathon 2 Subathon stream, which is live for all of November and is donating 20% of its revenue to building schools in Nigeria. As of November 12, 2024, Cenat has 14.1 million subscribers on Twitch and over 337,000 active subscribers.