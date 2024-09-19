When Does Kai Cenat's Sekiro Marathon Start?
Kai Cenat has forever changed the landscape of gaming marathons with his journey through the From Software canon. His Elden Ring playthrough pushed the boundaries of viewership for what was already a top tier title, and the production value of his Bloodborne experience pushed other streamers like Tyler1 to go all out.
Now, Kai is looking to close out this stage of his career by taking on what many consider to be the pinnacle of the Soulslike genre — Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
As with Bloodborne, Kai released a high budget trailer to announce his Sekiro marathon that confirmed the event will kick off Friday, September 20 at 6pm ET. He will likely then stay live until he beats the game.
Elden Ring was Kai's first foray into the Dark Souls-style gameplay of From Software titles, so it took quite a while to complete with his playthrough coming in at 166 hours (it took him 5 hours to beat the Tree Sentinel at the start of the game). He then closed out the DLC in 99 hours.
With the skills he learned in Elden Ring, Kai was much more efficient in Bloodborne, beating the game in just 30 hours. That said, he did not enjoy Bloodborne nearly as much and skipped a lot of the optional content.
Sekiro is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the series. One of the hardest games of all time with plenty of collectibles, secrets, and optional fights to pursue if Kai chooses to do so. Other streamers like Ludwig Ahgren have noted that they will be monitoring Kai's experience with Sekiro to determine if they want to pursue their own playthrough.