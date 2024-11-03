iCarly, NPC Miles Morales, Banned — Kai Cenat's Subathon So Far
Kai Cenat is always cooking up something new, and his comedy skits, reactions and gaming streams have helped him gain over 13.6 million followers on Twitch and win 'Streamer of the Year' at the 2024 Streamer Awards. This month, Cenat is hosting a 24/7 live Subathon and donating 20% of its revenue to build a school in Nigeria. Here's a recap of the 'Mafiathon 2' Subathon's first week including an NPC stream takeover, a surprise Miranda Cosgrove appearance and a 6-minute ban.
Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 2' Subathon
Kai Cenat is no stranger to subathons. In January of 2023, he completed his first month-long 'Mafiathon'. Cenat is continuing the tradition with a Subathon sequel throughout November 2024. Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 2' Subathon will run for the entire month of November and will put 20% of proceeds towards building a school in Nigeria. So far, the event has included plenty of memorable moments.
Kai Cenat's NPC Stream Takeover
Kai Cenat's Subathon is live 24/7 — even while he sleeps. On November 2 2024, Cenat surprised viewers by inviting special guests to react to subscribers while he rested.
NPC streamers have become popular on TikTok Live by pretending to be video game characters with repetitive motions and rehearsed voice lines. NPC Miles Morales (representing the famous Into the Spiderverse character) and NPC Pinkydoll are two of the most famous NPC streamers. The two joined Kai Cenat's stream to farm subs and thank viewers for their participation while the streamer was fast asleep.
Kai Cenat and iCarly?
On November 1, 2024, Kai Cenat brought a surprise guest onto his stream: Miranda Cosgrove from iCarly. The duo teamed up for a segment called 'KaiCarly', complete with an edited iCarly intro featuring Cenat's most famous clips. Kai and Miranda chatted about iCarly, everyday life, and the entertainment industry. In one fun moment, Cenat observed that Cosgrove was 'the first streamer' as iCarly and asked her to sign a remote.
Lil Uzi on Kai Cenat's Stream
Rapper Lil Uzi made an appearance on Kai Cenat's stream on November 2, 2024, after releasing his new Eternal Atake 2 album at the beginning of the month. Cenat has previously released rap tracks including 'Bustdown Rollie Avalanche' featuring NLE Choppa in 2022. The two shared thoughts on rap beats, Lil Uzi's projects and Lil Uzi and Playboi Carti's collaborative 16:29 album. At the Twitch chat's encouragement, Lil Uzi signed a contract allowing Cenat to manage him on the Subathon for the next week. City Girls rapper JT, Lil Uzi's girlfriend, also donated 100 gifted subs to the stream.
Kai Cenat's SWAT 6-Minute Ban
Kai Cenat's Subathon was interrupted after one of the streamer's fans called the SWAT team and sent them to his house. This resulted in a short Twitch ban for "a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service", and police officers and helicopters gathered around Kai Cenat's mansion. The streamer stepped outside to explain the situation and updated his viewers on Instagram Live before returning after 6 minutes and 35 seconds.
Related Article: Kai Cenat Subathon Hit With Twitch Ban ... For 6 Minutes
According to TwitchTracker, the Subathon has already hit an average of over 100,000 viewers. It will continue until November 30, 2024.