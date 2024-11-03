Kai Cenat Subathon Hit With Twitch Ban...For 6 Minutes
Just over one day into his 30-day subathon on Twitch, streamer Kai Cenat found himself hit with a surprisingly unique ban after his broadcast was interrupted
Early into day two of his Mafiathon 2 stream, where Kai plans to stream 24/7 for all of November, his plans were put on hold because someone called in the SWAT team.
Getting swatted is a somewhat common, and dangerous, thing that occasionally happens to content creators—especially those who livestream because the people who call it in can then watch the results. And for Kai, one of the biggest streamers in the world, it happened live on a Twitch stream averaging over 136,391 viewers, according to TwitchTracker.
Just hours after hitting 130,000 subscribers, Kai and his team were forced to pause their plans as they were informed of a helicopter in the air above the house and everyone was required exit as an armed SWAT team entered and began inspecting. And, while this was happening, Twitch banned Kai’s channel, taking the broadcast offline and leaving viewers in the dark… for all of a few minutes.
Jumping on Instagram Live, Kai explained that he was just as confused as his viewers since he didn’t do anything that should have gotten him banned, and how he was unsure of what would happen to the Mafiathon once the SWAT team was done looking through his “big as shit” house.
Following the ban, Kai’s Twitch channel listed that it was “temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.” No specific information was shared, but it was likely banned due to the ongoing swatting, as the stream was still live while the officers were going through the house, showing several of them on camera.
The ban didn’t last long, however, as Kai’s channel was unbanned after six minutes and 35 seconds. He went live again as soon as the officers left the house, immediately surging past 140,000 subscribers before talking about the situation.
According to Kai, whoever called the police told them that someone in the house shot and killed their brother and then themselves, going on to note that it was made worse because the house he is streaming from for the Mafiathon 2 was right next to the house raided during the Sean 'Diddy' Combs investigation.
Kai’s Mafiathon 2 will run 24/7 the entire month of November, with 20 percent of all revenue generated by the stream being donated to help build schools in Nigeria.