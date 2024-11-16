Kai Cenat is Making a Video Game
After including visits from iCarly, NPC Miles Morales and an unexpected SWAT raid, Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 subathon has delivered another surprise. Cenat is reportedly releasing a game, "Escaping Agent", in collaboration with several development studios. Here's everything we know about Escaping Agent including its reveal, genre, how to download and play and more.
Kai Cenat's New Game Revealed
On November 15 2024, Kai Cenat made a surprising announcement on his Mafiathon 2 Subathon stream: the streamer is releasing a game titled "Escaping Agent". Cenat thanked Sony, Rockstar and Microsoft "for making this possible" and collaborated with the companies to develop the title. He then played the trailer for guests in his home theater while streaming it live for viewers worldwide.
This is not the first time a renowned Twitch personality has published a game. Ludwig Ahgren, a famous YouTuber and streamer with 3.2 million followers, released Rivals of Aether II earlier this year through his studio Offbrand Games. The public gave the game largely positive reviews, leading to additional projects. Ahgren is currently working on another title, though he delayed its announcement due to new ideas.
Kai Cenat's New Game: "Escaping Agent"
Escaping Agent appears to be a horror title featuring multiple jumpscares. The title references Any Means Possible (AMP), Kai Cenat's content creation group. It takes place in the first-person perspective, and the game appears to be set in Cenat's own house which is decorated realistically and complete with tripods and streaming setups. Players must survive without being attacked by Din "Agent 00" Muktar, one of AMP's members and a YouTuber with 837,000 subscribers.
In Escaping Agent's trailer, a person opens a mysterious blue door and picks up a hat reading "Any Means Possible Art & Tech Department." As the trailer continues, the player enters a dark, carpeted hallway where a black flashlight is the only other item on the floor. They see a mysterious creature run through a dimly lit doorway. Finally, they encounter a bloody message scrawled on the wall: "If I don't get my hats back... it's gonna be *** eating time!" The trailer closes as Agent 00 flashes onto the screen in a jumpscare and grimaces menacingly at the player.
Kai Cenat Escaping Agent: How to Download and Play
Kai Cenat's "Escaping Agent" game is free-to-play and was released on October 15 2024. Fans can play by navigating to the kaicenat.gg website and downloading. They can also obtain an exclusive 'Mafiathon 2' edition of the platformer Getting Over It from the link.
Agent 00's Reaction
Agent 00 jokingly threatened Cenat with a lawsuit upon hearing he'd made a game about him, saying he would "go toe-to-toe in court" and "collect his funds." However, Agent 00 streamed Escaping Agent live on Twitch on the evening of November 15. He also posted the game's link on his X.com account at 8:06 P.M. EST. During Agent 00's stream, he noted his disappointment with Escaping Agent, stating he "hopes [Cenat] made it for free too [...or else] he wasted his bread."
The title has gained its own Twitch category and has 8,800 viewers as of 11:00 P.M. EST. While the game is not drawing a large player count, it is receiving lighthearted reactions from fans, with X.com user @TheClipBot saying "this game tuff" and calling it "Game Of The Year" in another post with 7,000 views.