Kaiju No. 8 Game: Pre-Register Rewards, Release Date, Gameplay Details
The upcoming gaming title by Akatsuki Games Inc., based on the works of Naoya Matsumoto’s highly acclaimed and successful manga series, Kaiju No. 8, is bagging multiple achievements even before its official global release. The past couple of weeks have been a rollercoaster for the fans with multiple crucial updates and announcements about the game’s launch. In the list below, we have shared everything we know so far about the upcoming, highly anticipated title.
All We Know About The Kaiju No. 8 Game
The information shared below is sourced from official announcements as well as other news coverage.
1. The Setting Of The Kaiju No. 8 Game
The story of Kaiju No. 8 follows Kafka Hibino and Mina Ashiro as they join the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force to avenge their village, which was destroyed by a “Kaiju.”
“Kaijus” are massive monsters that terrorize this world, with Japan being the biggest concentration of these creatures. The game will follow an original story based on the manga’s setting. It focuses on Mysterious Kaiju Dimensional Gates that have appeared, allowing once-defeated kaiju to return with unknown powers.
These gates spawn colossal threats across the globe, not just Japan, so in a sense, the scope of the game is somewhat larger than the original story, which mostly focuses on Japan.
2. The Gameplay Overview Of Kaiju No. 8
Based on the details available so far, Kaiju No.8 The Game will be a market staple free-to-play RPG available on smartphones and PC. It is slated for a global launch on August 31, 2025, across the App Store, Google Play, and Steam.
Gameplay revolves around turn-based combat, where players select skills from Defense Force officers to attack kaiju. The attacks of each officer, especially the ultimate moves, are highly inspired by the anime’s visuals.
As a player, you can explore details about your favorite characters that will blend the game’s story with the canon lore. If you are new to the series, this game may serve as a good entry point.
3. New Characters and Features
The game introduces original characters to the setting.
These characters include:
Sagan Shinomiya, who leads CLOZER, a special force handling Kaiju Dimensional Gates.
Chester Lochburn, a former UK defense force captain and a tactical expert.
Suited, a genius physicist and biologist, oversees weapons development for CLOZER.
4. Platforms and Availability
Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME is designed for cross-platform play. It will be available on:
App Store
Google Play
Steam
5. Upcoming Events
The title will make an appearance at Anime NYC 2025, running from August 21 to 24 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. At booth #1907, you can play the latest demo, take photos with a Japan Defense Force-style ID card, and watch the trailer on an LED video wall. Exclusive giveaways include microfiber cloths and illustration stickers featuring original art.
How to Pre-Register For The Kaiju No.8 The Game?
Pre-registering for the title is simple and ensures you get the rewards. To do this, simply visit the official website or the platform stores linked above. On mobile, search for the game in the App Store or Google Play and hit the pre-register button. For PC, add it to your Steam wishlist or pre-register via the store page. Pre-registration opened on April 25, 2025, and remains available until launch.
The title’s pre-registration has been a massive success so far, surpassing one million sign-ups. To celebrate, all players will receive launch rewards: 100,000 Credits, 1,000 Dimensional Crystals, 10 The Game Gacha Tickets, and two 4-star characters: Mina Ashiro and Soshiro Hoshina.
The milestone unlocks a ★5 character of choice from seven options: Rin Shinonome, Gen Narumi, Kikou Shinomiya, Kaiju No. 8, Mina Ashiro, Soshiro Hoshina, and Isao Shinomiya. These rewards give players a strong start, allowing them to build powerful teams from the start.
Will There Be An Esports Scene For Kaiju No. 8 The Game?
Kaiju No. 8 has the potential to foster a competitive scene similar to other gacha games like Genshin Impact. However, while free-to-play games garner massive player bases, creating an impactful esports environment around them is very challenging due to the "pay-to-win" implications on some of their aspects.
While there are no reports of such practices in Kaiju No. 8 The Game so far, nothing can be said for sure until the global release on August 31, 2025.