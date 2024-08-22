Kamala Harris HQ Joining Twitch For Acceptance Speech
Kamala Harris HQ is coming to Twitch.
Ever since Kamala Harris became the presidential candidate for the Democratic party, she has been aiming a lot of marketing at Gen Z. Her TikTok channel has 3.8 million followers, where her Gen Z-led marketing team shares important messages, snappy moments, viral memes, and her Coconut Tree remix.
Now, the Kamala Harris campaign is launching its own Twitch account.
When Is Kamala Harris Streaming on Twitch?
The Kamala Harris Twitch channel is launching on Thursday August 28. The first stream will be the Vice President's acceptance speech.
A spokesperson said to Wired: "The VP’s address tonight will be one of the biggest moments of the entire campaign thus far—and we’re making sure we’re bringing her live to voters wherever they may be, Twitch included. Our job as the campaign is to break through a historically personalized media landscape, taking the VP and her vision for the future directly to the hardest-to-reach voters and those who will decide this election.”
The Twitch channel can be found here.
Kamala Harris now has a social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, and X. According to Wired, the campaign has actually hired over 175 staffers that help with digital marketing, including content creation and digital ads. The largest success has been on TikTok, where younger Americans have applauded the account for "never missing," spamming "PROJECT COCONUT TREE," and saying they were born during the right timeline.
One interesting aspect of the campaign has also been allowing 200 creators to cover the Democratic National Convention — the first time that independent creators have been allowed to attend. These creators also have access to interviewing politicians and leaders.
Is Donald Trump On Twitch?
Right now, yes.
A president joining Twitch is not groundbreaking. In 2020, Joe Biden and Trump joined the streaming platform. But Trump's was notoriously suspended after the Capitol attacks on January 6. Trump was allowed back on Twitch this year.