Keemstar Wants to Buy Creator Clash - "This is a Serious Inquiry"
iDubbbz' Creator Clash charity boxing tournament made headlines in 2022, pitting streamers and influencers against each other for a good cause. However, the event has become mired in controversy throughout 2025, ultimately leading to the cancellation of Creator Clash 3. Internet personality Keemstar, known for his DramaAlert channel and running 'Fortnite Fridays,' has now posted an open letter asking to purchase the Creator Clash IP and revive the franchise.
Keemstar Wants to Buy Creator Clash
Daniel "Keemstar" Keem is a key personality in internet culture. He runs a news channel called DramaAlert on YouTube, which has over 5.8 million subscribers and was extremely active throughout the 2010s. Keemstar mainly posts about online drama, pop culture and influencer beefs.
On July 20 2025, Keemstar released an 'open letter' to the Creator Clash team on his official X.com account. The post, referencing an influencer boxing event, read:
"I know I am Keemstar & this may not seem legit. But as a long time fan & viewer of Creator Clash, I am very interested in buying what remains of the IP. This is a serious inquiry. Owners, please reach out to me for talks."
Keemstar's announcement has since received nearly 90,000 views and over 1,300 likes.
Creator Clash was originally created by Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha, another YouTuber known for his documentaries and Content Cop series, and his wife, Anisa Jomha, in 2022. In the tournament, influencers face off against each other in boxing matches to raise money for charity. Previously, it has benefited the American Heart Association and other groups.
After Creator Clash's debut, it returned next year in 2023, but received significantly less viewership and engagement. The event then skipped over 2024 but aimed to return in 2025. Creator Clash 3 'Influencers Will Pay' was scheduled for October 25 2025, and would feature internet personalities like Tubbo, Sapnap, Myth and TheOdd1sOut. However, it was cancelled on July 7 after multiple creators and organizers dropped out. Controversy surrounding iDubbbz' Content Cop video on H3 podcaster Ethan Klein, alongside logistics issues and low ticket sales, reportedly contributed to the issues pulling the event under. The official Creator Clash X.com account released an accompanying statement, reading:
"We've made the difficult decision to cancel Creator Clash. All existing PPV ticket holders will receive automatic refunds, no action is required. While the event won't go ahead as planned, all funds raised so far will still be donated to charity, and our fundraising efforts will continue in the months ahead. Thank you to all of the fighters for their hard work and dedication, and to everyone who's supported us over the years."
The post reached over 4.3 million views, sparking intense discussion from fans and critics alike.
iDubbbz and Anisa also decided to "fully step away from Creator Clash, both publicly and behind the scenes, and are relinquishing ownership of the event." The Creator Clash account acknowledged that the tournament has "lost focus [on its charitable goals] in recent weeks" due to its surrounding controversy.
As of 6 PM on July 20 2025, Creator Clash has not publicly responded to Keemstar's message.
Esports and Gaming Impact
If Keemstar purchases the Creator Clash IP, it might not guarantee the event's immediate resurrection. Since the Creator Clash 3 cancellation occurred 2 weeks ago, it would be difficult to rearrange all the necessary factors to successfully run the event. However, it could reinstate future event possibilities and create a stronger link between internet culture and physical sports.
This also wouldn't be the first influencer tournament Keemstar has run. Keem has experience with streamer esports events and is well-known for running 'Fortnite Fridays' and 'Minecraft Mondays' in the past. Both had extremely successful runs and viewership before later cancellations.
Streamers, esports players and content creators showing support for traditional sports, and vice versa, has become a major trend in the 2020s. It is part of a larger shift in public perception: esports are breaking into mainstream culture, and society is increasingly viewing them as legitimate alongside their physical counterparts.
Much of this cross-pollination occurs via investments and business dealings. For example, soccer star David Beckham co-owns a team called 'Guild Esports,' and Wolverhampton FC has diversified with a Wolves Esports competitive roster. Similarly, gaming personality iShowSpeed has been outspoken about his soccer enthusiasm, meeting stars like Cristiano Ronaldo.
Creator Clash was founded as an opportunity for fans to share excitement about sports, support their favorite influencers and benefit charity. Netizens have criticized its shaky direction and participant drama, saying it detracts from these goals. Acquiring Creator Clash rights would not be the final fight Keemstar faces — if he secures ownership, he will also need to complete a successful rebrand and turn the event's public image around.