Ken Looks Wild in Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Gameplay Reveal
SNK finally gave Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves players their first look at Ken Masters in action, showing off the legendary Street Fighter character facing off against Terry Bogard in his initial reveal.
Using his Street Fighter 6 design as the base, SNK has made the former United States National Fighting Champion look right at home in Fatal Fury. And, as a bonus, his alternate costume brings his classic red gi back too.
At a glance, Ken has most of his usual Street Fighter moveset carrying over, with plenty of flaming kicks powering through his opponent’s defenses. You can tell SNK put a lot of work into bringing him into CotW in a way that keeps the core of the character true to his roots.
Most of the early comments about Ken in CotW are simply loving the interactions between Ken and Terry at the start of the trailer, because it appears to carry over some of the themes from Terry’s Arcade Mode story in SF6.
“A veteran Metro City street fighter who sets his sights on South Town, seeking closure for an incident to which he was wrongfully tied,” SNK said. “Burning with determination and a fiery arsenal of unmatched offense, this former US National Fighting Champion eventually crosses paths with the Legendary Wolf himself—and with that, the wheels of fate are set in motion.”
Ken’s moveset appears to take great advantage of CotW’s Rev System, which could lead to some wild combos when he does release.
Seeing Ken, fans might be able to piece together how SNK is going to handle Chun-Li coming to the game as a DLC fighter later this year in Season Pass 1. Ken still doesn’t have a release date, but SNK is likely to share more about him in the coming weeks leading into Evo 2025.
Cristiano Ronaldo Gets An Update in Fatal Fury City of the Wolves
Ken’s first trailer isn’t the only thing SNK is sharing about City of the Wolves during the Esports World Cup either. Cristiano Ronaldo is also getting a bit of an upgrade in the game, but not on the gameplay side.
Ronaldo is finally getting an Arcade Mode and other content added to the CotW’s single-player offerings. He is also getting a character theme from Brazilian DJ and producer ALOK. Both of these things are something fans noticed were missing when the game first launched, and they will be available in a new update on July 15.
Ken in Fatal Fury City of the Wolves - Esports Impact
Ken looks like he will be an explosive addition to the CotW roster when he releases later this summer. We will have to wait and see more before the real dissection of his abilities and combo crafting can begin.