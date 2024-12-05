King of Fighters XV Gets Massive DLC and Balance Update
The King of Fighters XV is getting one of its biggest updates ever, with two new DLC fighters, a balance update, and a new version of the game all coming on Dec. 12.
SNK already confirmed Mature and Vice would be returning to the KoF series, this time as unique solo characters outside of a team—making it the first time every former Hakkesshu clan member appears in a main series game. They will release on Dec. 12 alongside a big update for KoF XV that could be the last new content for the game.
King of Fighters XV: December 12 Mature and Vice Details
Mature and Vice will join KoF XV as individual DLC fighters on Dec. 12. They will be paired together as a single $9.99 DLC pack for players who don’t own the KoF XV Fighter Pass for all Season 2 characters.
- “Mature once counted herself among the Hakkesshu—eight fervent acolytes plotting the resurrection of the divine Orochi (the so-called “will of the earth”). The cruel beauty is fast and fluid in her offense, lacerating opponents with razor-sharp strikes. Her coldhearted realism is a far cry from Vice’s own personality.”
- “Like Mature, Vice was once one of the Hakkesshu—loyal followers who sought to revive the dreaded Orochi. Her frail stature masks a decidedly violent ruthlessness, which comes to the fore in the way she fights: unbridled strength and brutal throws. Vice is intrigued by Iori Yagami, who carries Orochi blood in his veins.”
To pair with what is likely the final DLC release, KoF XV will also get a massive balance update on Dec. 12 that will impact the game “across the board” when it goes live.
Since Mature and Vice are the final characters confirmed as DLC for KoF XV, and with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves dropping on April 21, 2025, SNK is releasing a new version of the game with all DLC bundled included.
How Much is The King of Fighter XV: Ultimate Edition?
The King of Fighters XV: Ultimate Edition will cost $59.99 and feature every piece of DLC that has been released since the game released Feb. 17, 2022—including Mature and Vice. The base version of KoF XV will now cost $29.99 and all three DLC packs will drop to $15.99 from the previous $29.99 from Dec. 12 on.
