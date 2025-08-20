Kirby Air Riders Looks Like Weaponized Nostalgia: Release Date, Price, and more
After the recent 48-minute long showcase from Nintendo, one of my friends said that Kirby Air Raiders is Mario Kart, but if it was eaten and then barfed out by a Unicorn (possibly Kirby shaped). Although I wasn’t able to say no to them, I didn’t completely agree either. It’s true that for Nintendo, the cart racing genre is shepherded by Mario Kart, but that doesn’t make every release in the genre an MK wannabe.
For Kirby Air Riders, it’s definitely not the case because the game has a lot to offer while being a love letter to the original (Kirby Air Ride), released in 2003. Below, we have shared everything we know about the game so far.
All You Need To Know About Kirby Air Riders
All the information shared below is based on official announcements, showcases, as well as other news coverage.
1. When and Where to Play Kirby Air Riders?
Kirby Air Riders will hit the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 20, 2025. The date was confirmed during the August 19, 2025, 48-minute-long Nintendo Direct hosted by Sakurai himself. Pre-orders are now live for $69.99, with both digital and physical copies available. A fun fact about the physical version of the game is that it actually will contain a cartridge with the full game in it, so you don’t have to worry about downloading with a code or key.
According to reports, the game’s size is 25GB, which is manageable thanks to Switch 2’s default 256GB internal storage. For those eager to try it early, a hands-on demo will be available at PAX West 2025 in Seattle from August 29 to September 1. However, to try it, you will need a Warp Pipe Pass reservation.
Kirby Air Rider will be a Switch 2 exclusive, joining a growing lineup of first-party titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.
2. Gameplay Details
Kirby Air Riders is not a typical kart racer; Nintendo labels it a “vehicle action game.” Unlike Mario Kart, there’s no acceleration button; your ride moves forward automatically, leaving you free to steer, boost, and attack.
The left stick handles direction, the B button charges boosts for drifts and dashes, and the new Y button activates character-specific special moves. This new control scheme is a big leap from the original’s one-button scheme. Each of the specials, like Kirby’s screen-filling sword slashes or Bandana Waddle Dee’s spear flurry, will play a big role in controlling the flow of the match.
The game’s traditional Air Ride mode pits up to six players against each other in high-speed races on vibrant tracks like Floria Fields and Waveflow Waters. Each of the maps is an overwhelming jumble of colours, rendered beautifully on the juiced-up Nintendo Switch 2.
According to the hands-on reviews from critics, the controls are simple, but each race will be very “resource management”-heavy, as players have to balance their specials, boosts, and other resources to control their pace and eventually hit the top ranks. While it’s not usual for a Nintendo game to have a steep learning curve, you may have to run a few races to get a good grasp of the overall flow of the gameplay in Kirby Air Riders.
City Trial Mode
One of the main attractions of the Kirby Air Riders is the City Trial mode. The mode is directly taken from the original and significantly improves upon it. City Trial is an attempt from Sakurai to implement Super Smash Bros.-like mechanics to this racing game franchise.
This mode supports up to 16 players online (or eight via local wireless) and drops them into a compact map called Skyah for five minutes, allowing them to collect power-ups and swap their rides.
Once the time is up, players will join a mini-game, such as drag races, arena battles, or skydiving challenges, to compete with each other while dealing with random events, like meteor showers or pop-up brawls.
4. Expanded Roster and Features
Unlike the original, which focused on Kirby variants, Kirby Air Riders features a diverse roster of 16 playable characters, or “Riders.” Alongside Kirby, you’ll race as Meta Knight, King Dedede, Bandana Waddle Dee, Chef Kawasaki, Gooey, Susie, Knuckle Joe, and even obscure picks like Cappy, Starman, and more.
Each Rider has unique stats, special moves, and the ability to use Copy Abilities stolen from enemies, a first for the series. Machines like the Warp Star, Wheelie Bike, and Chariot return, each with distinct handling.
The game supports online multiplayer with potential ranked matchmaking, building on Nintendo’s improved network infrastructure. Selected music tracks, including the main theme “Starlit Journey,” will be available on the Nintendo Music app.
5. Development
Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros., returns as director, marking his first Kirby project since 2003. Development began for the title back in April 2022 after a proposal from Nintendo and HAL Laboratory, with Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd. joining the effort.
Sakurai’s hands-on approach made sure the game retains the original’s eccentric charm while addressing some of its flaws (emphasis on “some”).
Potential for Esports and Speedrunning
Kirby Air Ride was praised in 2003 for its simplicity, but it wasn’t a massive success. However, over the years, it has gained a cult following, thanks to its presence in the Speedrunning communities, with Japanese player Yokaze currently holding the top rank with his impressive 16m 57s 760ms in-game time.
Kirby Air Riders takes everything from its predecessor and improves upon it. That's what gives it a promise to develop a similar speedrunning environment around it, and even has the potential to emerge as one of Nintendo Switch 2’s professional competitive titles.