You Can't Play the New League of Legends Card Game
The internet absolutely exploded today as a shocking reveal of Riot Game's first foray into physical card games hit Twitter/X. Unfortunately, the hype was short lived.
Rune Legends appears to be a physical card game in the vein of Magic: The Gathering or Lorcana. The trailer showcases popular characters from League of Legends like Darius and Miss Fortune popping out of cards.
While the fanbase of League and the broader card game community were instantly hype and curious, Riot's comms team was quick to clarify that there are no plans for the global audience to get access to this new project.
Related Article: 6 Pay to Win Skins in League of Legends
Riot's Joe Hixson clarified that the physical card game was specifically being created by the China team and there were no plans for a worldwide release. If the game is successful in China, it's likely that Riot would want to explore a broader card game audience, but at there very least it means it will be a long time before most LoL fans can get their hands on a physical Darius card.