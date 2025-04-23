League of Legends Patch 25.9 Preview: System Changes, Big Kalista Nerf
League of Legends is having a hot game summer with a new Spirit Blossom Beyond theme and visual overhaul. According to a Patch Preview from the title's Lead Gameplay Designer, its next update will supplement its theme of spring renewal with some buffs for underappreciated Champions, a significant Kalista nerf and system updates. Let's explore a summary of League of Legends Patch 25.9, its winners and losers and how it will affect the meta.
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.9 Impact the Meta?
Our League of Legends Patch 25.9 Preview comes from Lead Gameplay Designer Matt 'RiotPhroxzon' Leung-Harrison on X.com. It may not reflect the final Patch Notes, and Patch 25.9 could add new changes or remove existing ones before release. However, this preview still provides plenty of valuable insight towards the Patch's most vital changes and the team's intentions with the existing meta.
@RiotPhroxzon states that the team mainly intends to "see how the bot and top lane metas shake out in particular" during Season 2. Patch 25.9 aligns with this theme, and almost all Champions with key changes are bot or top lane picks.
Gwen and Naafiri both had major overhauls in the past few patches. These changes completely reworked their kits, but were highly controversial. In particular, Gwen continued to dominate the meta and has since received several minor nerfs. This trend continues in Patch 25.9, as Gwen sees severe monster damage, armor growth and repeated snip damage reductions. Naafiri nerfs are less severe, with a slightly higher early-game W cooldown.
Much of Patch 25.9 focuses on giving underappreciated and weaker heroes a fresh chance to shine in the meta. Leona and Morgana changes will make them far more viable compared to other Supports. Orianna, who is one of the only mid-laners in the Patch, will also get buffed so players can experiment with her pro play potential.
In Items and Systems, Ignite buffs will help it compete with Teleport and Feats of Strength boot upgrades will improve at Tier 3 while Tier 2 becomes less powerful. The team is also targeting Biscuits to change how they affect fights, making them less of a deciding factor.
League of Legends Patch 25.9: Biggest Winners and Losers
Let's take a quick look at which Champions are the biggest winners and losers of this Patch:
Winners (Buffs)
- Annie
- Ashe
- K'Sante
- Leona
- Morgana
- Orianna
- Shen
Losers (Nerfs)
- Gwen
- Kalista
- Naafiri
- Yorick
When Will League of Legends Patch 25.9 Go Live?
According to League of Legends' official 2025 Patch Schedule, Patch 25.9 will go live on Wednesday, April 30 2025. We don't know the exact update time, but it will likely go live during early morning Pacific Time hours when servers are less populated. In addition, it's important to note that patch dates are subject to change and could be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.
League of Legends Patch 25.9 Champion Changes
Champion Buffs
Patch 25.9 is handing out plenty of buffs. Underappreciated Champions Shen and Orianna are both receiving small improvements to cycle them into the meta. At the same time, Leona and Morgana buffs will affect their overall kits and improve their strengths relative to other Support and Bot Lane Champions. More popular picks Ashe and K'Sante are also gaining pro-focused power boosts.
Annie
- Q: Damage: 70-210 (+ 80% AP) > 80-240 (+ 80% AP)
- W: Mana Cost: 90-110 > 70-90
- R: Passive Magic Penetration: 10-15% > 15-20%
Ashe
- Q: AD Ratio: 111/117/123/129/135% > 110/117.5/125/132.5/140%
- Q: AS: 25/35/45/55/65% > 25/37.5/50/67.5/75%
K'Sante
- W: Damage: 40-120 > 45-165
Leona
- P: Duration: 1.5s > 2.5s
- Q: Mana Cost: 35 > 30
- E: Mana Cost: 60 > 40-60
Morgana
- E: Shield: 80/135/190/245/300(+70% AP) > 100/155/210/265/320(+70% AP)
- R: Damage: 175/250/325 > 200/275/350
- R: MS 10/35/60% > 20/40/60%
Orianna
- Q: Mana Cost: 30-50 > 35
Shen
- Empowered Q: % max health damage: 4-6% > 5-7%
Champion Nerfs
Gwen, Naafiri and Yorick have seen several tune-ups in the past few patches, with Naafiri and Gwen's kits being entirely overhauled. Patch 25.9 will deal with the ripple effects of those changes by slightly nerfing the three. Kalista receives a more significant blow, with a nerf affecting most of her abilities.
Gwen
- Armor growth: 5.2 > 4.7
- P: monster damage: 5+15% AP > 5 + 10% AP
- Q: repeat snip damage: 10 - 30 + 5% AP > 10 - 30 + 2% AP
Kalista
- Base Health: 600 > 580
- Base AD: 59 > 57
- AD Growth: 3.25 > 4
- Rend Base Damage: 10-50 > 5-45
Naafiri
- W: Cooldown: 22-18 > 26-18
- E1: Damage: 15-55 (+ 50% bonus AD) > 15-55 (+ 40% bonus AD)
Yorick
- Mist Walker damage: 100% > 150%
League of Legends Patch 25.9 Items and Systems Changes
The most major item changes in Patch 25.9 revolve around the Rod of Ages and Feats of Strength Boots upgrades. Rod of Ages will be nerfed as @RiotPhroxzon states it "doesn't pay enough of an immediate tradeoff for its scaling nature." Meanwhile, the Feats of Strength Boots will have less Tier 2 power in exchange for better Tier 3 buffs. The League of Legends team will also adjust Biscuits to ensure they are not a deciding factor in most fights.
Item and System Buffs
Ignite
- Damage: 70-410 > 70-475 (Beginning at level 6)
Unflinching
- Dual resists while movement impaired and for 2 seconds afterwards: 6-12 > 10
Item and System Nerfs
Rod of Ages
- HP: 400 > 350
- AP: 50 > 45
Boots of Swiftness
- Move Speed: 60 > 55
Item and System Adjustments
Biscuits
- Health restored: 12% missing health > 20 + 2% maximum health, increased by up to 100% based on missing health (max at 70% missing)
Feat Boots
- T3 Boots cost: 750g > 500g
- Swiftmarch: Total Move Speed removed, now grants Adaptive Force equal to 5% of Move Speed
- Swiftmarch: Move Speed: 70 > 65
- Forever Forward: Total Move Speed out of combat: 10% > 8%
- Spellslinger's Shoes: Percent Magic Penetration: 8% > 7%
Symbiotic Soles
- MS: 40 > 45
- Empowered Recall removed on base boot (still on upgrade)