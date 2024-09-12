LeagueSpot Acquires Mission Control, Expands Board
Gaming competition platform Leaguespot has announced its acquisition of youth and community esports league management company Mission Control. With this acquisition, Leaguespot aims to expand its offering into youth traditional sports market.
"Our business was dedicated to gathering and growing communities by utilizing recreational esports," said Mission Control CEO Austin Smith in a release. "We are thrilled by Mission Control’s new home with LeagueSpot because it will allow us to continue to gather communities on the LeagueSpot platform, the most impressive platform available to the market, as well as start gathering communities utilizing traditional sports, taking us back to our roots.”
Alongside this acquisition and expansion into traditional sports, LeagueSpot has added two new members to its board — Taryn McCarty and Rob Johnson. McCarty has a background in scaling operations and has held positions at Plygon Studios, Dow Jones and Groupon. Johnson recently led esports initiatives at Playfly Sports and was the Chief Operating Officer at esports events and infrastructure company Nerd Street. Both new board members are partners at Ventnor Ventures