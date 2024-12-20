LEAK: Mr Fantastic Role Revealed in Marvel Rivals
It's been a big week for leaks about the upcoming Season 1 for Marvel Rivals. Between new skins, new heroes, and full ability kits, hype for the first full season of the breakout success could only go so high. Then, we got more info about the leader of the Fantastic Four.
A new leak from Rivals_Leaks on X.com shows Mr. Fantastic in the hero select screen. But players are a bit surprised by where the veteran superhero has been placed.
What Role is Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Rivals?
According to the leak, Mr. Fantastic is a Duelist, joining the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Star Lord in dealing damage to the enemy backline. The immediate reaction has been a mix of hype on confusion. In the comics, Mr. Fantastic is not best known for his ability to punch bad guys. He often takes a more supportive role when the Fantastic Four do battle.
With Ultron revealed to be a strategist, many were hoping Mr. Fantastic would join the roster as a Vanguard. The hero is often seen using his powers to shield innocents and teammates alike in the comics, so a defense-oriented kit would make perfect sense.
Some of the surprise at the duelist role is also mixed with disappointment and many Marvel Rivals players feel the game is in desperate need of more tanks.
The current list of Vanguards includes:
- The Hulk
- Thor
- Magneto
- Captain America
- Peni Parker
- Venom
- Groot
- Doctor Strange
Not all vanguard heroes fill the main tank role particularly well, but it is critical to have strong tanks in an effective team comp. With no role queue in sight, some players are hoping the addition of more vanguards in Season 1 will incentivize teammates to pick up the role.
Season 1 is expected to launch some time in January 2025.
Who is Mr. Fantastic?
Mr. Fantastic, aka Reed Richards, is the leader of the Fantastic Four, the oldest team Marvel Comics history. As one of the first books ever created by Stan Lee, the Fantastic Four were a huge part of the early rise of the company, pre-dating the likes of Spider-Man. Together with his eventual wife Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (The Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (The Thing), Richards formed The Fantastic Four as the First Family of Marvel.
A cosmic storm granted the team its powers during an ill-fated space flight and Reed Richards gained the ability to stretch every part of his body. The Fantastic Four are often seen battling big name villains in the Marvel universe like Namor and Dr. Doom.
