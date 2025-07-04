Leaked Marvel Rivals Season 3 Skins - Fantastic Four Movie and More
Marvel Rivals Season 3 is just a week away, and balance changes aren't the only thing players are excited about. Several leakers are revealing upcoming Season 3 cosmetics, with user @RivalsLeaks providing a full alleged list. Let's explore everything we know about Marvel Rivals Season 3's leaked costumes, what they could look like, when they could release, how they could impact the game and more.
Leaked Marvel Rivals Season 3 Skin List
Throughout early July 2025, multiple Marvel Rivals leak accounts have teased Season 3 skin releases. User @RivalsLeaks posted a list on July 4 which allegedly names each upcoming cosmetic. The update will launch on Friday, July 11, meaning some of these cosmetics could be just a week away at the time of writing.
Movie Skins
- Human Torch
- Mister Fantastic
- Invisible Woman
- The Thing
These Marvel Rivals skins will draw inspiration from a related Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Notably, the Fantastic Four are the main speculated additions, and they all appear in the upcoming release 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps." It's extremely likely the squad's skins will directly resemble their costumes in the film once it launches. In addition, 'First Steps' releases on Friday, July 25, 2025, so it's possible any collab skins could launch around that date.
Original Skins
- Loki
- Doctor Strange
- Hela
- Cloak and Dagger
- Ultron
- Venom
- Scarlet Witch
- Thor
- Winter Soldier
- Peni Parker
- Luna Snow
This category includes fully original skins with concepts possibly unrelated to the existing Marvel canon. For example, Luna Snow's Mirae 2099 skin is an Original, and so is Cloak and Dagger's Twilight Duo getup. However, some, like the Magik and Namor Retro X-Uniforms, draw inspiration from more obscure parts of the canon.
It isn't easy to pinpoint precisely what any of the listed Season 3 skins would look like. We do have some clues: for example, the Marvel Rivals Season 3 'Welcome to the Abyss' trailer teased a Knull-themed Hela skin. In the MCU, Knull is a supernatural entity who created the Symbiote. This would tie Hela's Knull skin closely to a horde of other Symbiote skin releases.
Most Originals skins are Legendary or Epic tier. For more details on the Marvel Rivals Symbiote skins, check out the related article below.
Recolor Skins
- Mantis
- Captain America
- Spider-Man
- Star-Lord
- Invisible Woman
Recolor skins are usually existing skins with fresh paint jobs. Since Marvel Rivals features chromas in-game, it's also possible these recolors could add additional chroma options to existing skins. Spider-Man's recolor may simply refer to his Symbiote skin. Full images of this cosmetic have already emerged.
Comic Skins
- Black Panther
- Magik
- Black Widow
- Iron Man
- Psylocke
Marvel's comic artistry is a significant aspect of the franchise's fan allure. Each illustrator has a distinct style. For example, artist Peach Momoko's Demon Days Saga series has already inspired several Marvel Rivals skins for Heroes like Psylocke and Peni Parker.
Five Marvel Rivals characters will receive comic-inspired skins in Season 3. While Marvel has not yet released information confirming which series they will stem from, most comic skins share some similar traits. They are typically more graphic and stylized than other releases, with high contrast and defined linework.
Since Psylocke already has a Demon Days Saga skin, fans can assume, through the process of elimination, that her next cosmetic will likely derive from a different comic. Some of the listed Heroes, like Black Panther and Magik, have made extremely recent appearances in Marvel Rivals Infinity. This series launched with a specific connection to the game, but it may not be the most likely skin candidate.
Previous comic Costumes have also drawn inspiration from older lore. The Future Foundation Fantastic Four skins are from an arc that began in 2010, and Vengeance Psylocke is from an Uncanny X-Men issue way back when in 1984.
Netizen @benny_394 theorizes the upcoming cosmetics could relate to the Marvel Swimsuit Special. This comic will reportedly re-launch on July 9, including Iron Man, Psylocke, Black Panther and Magik. In addition, the summer swim theme would match its release season well.
The skins could also derive from Marvel's Phoenix Force line, which already has a confirmed Scarlet Witch costume.
Esports Impact
Multiplayer competitive games rely on a large player base to survive, and Marvel Rivals' frequent skin releases keep its community consistent and interested. Its cosmetic price points, usually ranging from around 10 to 20 USD, are appealing to casual gamers and more approachable than many alternatives.
While the alleged Season 3 skin list does include many beloved characters (Psylocke and Spider-Man, for instance) other fan-favorites are notably absent. Emma Frost, who has the highest Vanguard/Tank pick rate currently at 28.99%, may not see any skin release this Season. Many Vanguards, including The Thing, Doctor Strange, Peni Parker, Thor and Captain America, are included on @RivalsLeaks' list. Marvel Rivals may be trying to cycle new Heroes into the Vanguard meta, since releasing fresh skins for a character typically increases their pick rate.
Regardless of individual Hero skin drops, Marvel Rivals players can generally expect faster queue times and more active lobbies whenever a new cosmetic launches.