Leaked Squirrel Girl & Moon Knight Skins Have Fans Hungry for New Cosmetics
Marvel Rivals launched a couple of weeks ago and has been largely received well by players. There are certainly some debates being had by players, but overall the game's launch has been a great success.
One of the things players have certainly loved is all the cosmetic skins (or costumes) for the various iconic heroes. With a roster of so many iconic comic book characters, the devs certainly have a lot of great inspiration at their disposal. The newest heroes to get some attention are Squirrel Girl and Moon Knight.
What Are The New Skins & How Much Do They Cost?
The new Squirrel Girl skin is called "Cheerful Dragoness" and the "Lunar General" is the new Moon Knight skin.
Skin Name
Skin Price
Cheerful Dragoness Bundle
Original Price: 3300, Discount Price: 2200
Lunar General Bundle
Original Price: 2200, Discount Price: 1600
The pricing of the Squirrel Girl bundle indicates that it's of "Legendary" quality. That would mean that it comes with an animated nameplate. It's unknown when the skins will be added, but given their Chinese New Year theming, a prediction of around the end of January seems reasonable.
What Else Is Coming To Marvel Rivals Soon?
These skins are certainly not the first skins and are far from the last that will be added to Marvel Rivals. Being added to the game before them are all the Winter Celebration skins. This event is set to start on December 20 and bring with it new skins for Venom, Magik, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Jeff the Land Shark.
The Jeff the Land Shark skin will be earnable for free, while the others will require the player to purchase them. On top of new skins, the event will also feature a limited-time mode in the form of "Splatoon-Like" which is a 4v4 Jeff-only mode.