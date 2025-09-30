LeBron James is Cutting Kai Cenat's Hair to Celebrate 1 Million Mafiathon 3 Subs
Mafiathon 3 is coming to a close, but there's still one major event left: since Kai Cenat hit his subscriber goal, basketball legend LeBron James will cut his hair live on stream. Here's a quick summary of how exactly this happened, Cenat and James' backstory and how to watch.
Kai Cenat's Mafiathon Breaks 1 Million Subscriber Record
Kai Cenat originally began his Mafiathon 3 with a specific goal in mind: he aimed to break Twitch's paid subscriber record by accumulating over 1 million subs. This would surpass the previous record of over 700,000, also held by Cenat, which occurred during the last Mafiathon. On Saturday, September 28 2025, Kai Cenat officially reached his 1 million subscriber goal live on stream. Celebrating with an X.com post, he wrote:
"Starting 2025 I was a little lost and didn't know how it was gonna go, but fast forward and now I'm here. 1,000,000 SUBS thank you God, GOAL IS OFFICIALLY COMPLETE."
Cenat included a celebratory picture with his fellow AMP members and guests, posing happily in front of his stream setup.
LeBron James is Cutting Kai Cenat's Hair Live On Stream
Even with his nearly 20 million Twitch subscribers, Kai Cenat's 1 million subscriber count was a lofty goal. It would also have a time limit; Mafiathon 3's 24-hour streams would only last throughout September 2025.
To motivate his fans, Cenat promised them a special gift if they passed the 1 million: he would cut off his long hair while live on stream.
After Mafiathon 3's final milestone, Cenat is sticking to his word. At around 3 P.M. Eastern Time, the streamer posted an announcement on X.com, stating: "Kai x LeBron James today at 6 PM ET! Cutting my hair."
The post references renowned basketball player LeBron James, who is widely regarded as one of the sport's strongest athletes. Currently on the Los Angeles Lakers, James is famous as a four-time NBA Championship winner and three-time Olympic gold medalist. He is also the highest-scoring player in NBA history, and won the first-ever NBA Cup.
Kai Cenat's announcement has already surpassed 800,000 views and 35,000 likes just two hours after it dropped. LeBron James has also responded, replying with exclamation point emojis to hype fans up and indicate his support.
Netizens are showing their excitement in the post's replies. Others are popping up with some lighthearted banter: @LowKeyManny_ says, "bro finna get that same cut LeBron got."
The Streaming World Collides With Sports
As esports becomes increasingly mainstream, the streaming world is evolving to be more interconnected with traditional sports than ever. LeBron James is far from the first athlete featured on Kai Cenat's channel. Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green appeared alongside other celebrities earlier in the month. This is also not the first time Cenat and James have met: the duo originally made contact in late June 2025 when Cenat attended Fanatics Fest in New York City, and actually ended up livestreaming together.
When Will LeBron James Cut Kai Cenat's Hair on Mafiathon 3? How to Watch
LeBron James will appear on Mafiathon 3 at 6 PM ET on September 30 2025. Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): 3 PM
- East Coast US (ET): 6 PM
- Brazil: 7 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 11 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 12 AM (next day)
Mafiathon 3 is live on Kai Cenat's Twitch channel: twitch.tv/kaicenat.