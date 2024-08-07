Leffen Announces 12-Day 2XKO Alpha Marathon
While most of the FGC has been dillydallying while awaiting the 2XKO Alpha playtest in a few days, Smash veteran turned all-around fighting game pro William "Leffen" Hjelte has been planning a 2XKO streaming marathon.
Leffen has made a name for himself as a controversial Super Smash Bros. Melee player that is known for his incredible Fox play as well as his role as a bully in the community. After making his name known in Melee, Leffen starting competing in Dragon Ball FighterZ and Guilty Gear -Strive-, eventually becoming a dominant player in those scenes.
Now, Leffen is planning on taking on 2XKO, Riot's 2v2 fighting game that focuses on teamwork strategies and powerful two-person combos. This will start with a marathon stream when the Alpha playtest comes out in two days.
Leffen Announces 2XKO Streaming Marathon
Leffen took to X to announce a 2XKO stream that will start when the Alpha playtest comes out. Starting at 12 PM PST on Thursday, Leffen will be streaming 2XKO 24/7 for "12 days straight." According to Leffen, this won't include any breaks at all.
Leffen will be joined by fellow streamer Steve "Supernoon" Carbajal, a fighting game pro that usually competes in Guilty Gear -Strive- as of late.
Fans who tune into the 12-day marathon will be able to enter giveaways while watching Leffen and Supernoon competing in tournaments and doing duos. Fans have already expressed that they will be tuning in, excited to watch some pro player action and learn a lot about the unreleased game.
Watch the stream on Leffen's Twitch channel or Supernoon's channel.