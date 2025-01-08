Developers Say Don’t Expect Every Season to Include Four New Heroes
Marvel Rivals has captured the attention of more than 20 million players since it launched and NetEase Games plans to keep those players active with a huge lineup of upcoming content. With those plans, however, the team also doesn’t want the community to overestimate the size of future seasonal updates.
With the entire Fantastic Four joining the roster during Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, the developers have confirmed this is not going to be a normal update. Instead, they are calling Season 1 a “two-in-one season” that features the playable content of a regular season.
How Big Is Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls?
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is the first full season of content the game will see, and it will be double the size of a normal season, according to the developers.
Season 1: Eternal Night Falls will run for three months starting on Jan. 10, featuring a new battle pass, four new heroes, three new maps, a new arcade game mode, and additional content like balance adjustments. Some of this should be normal in future seasons, though the devs have put a warning ahead of expecting this much playable content moving forward.
According to Marvel Rivals creative director Guangguang, the team really wanted to make Season 1 special while also launching the entire Fantastic Four together in a similar timeframe.
“During our brainstorming sessions, we unanimously agreed that bringing [the Fantastic Four] into Marvel Rivals in one Giant-Size season was the way to go,” Guangguang said. “This two-in-one season features double the playable content of a regular season and will bring our total playable character count to 37 at the end of Season 1.”
This likely means regular seasons will feature two new heroes and one or two new maps outside of special occasions where the developers say otherwise. That is already a much faster pace than competing games like Overwatch and will likely slow down the longer the game is out.