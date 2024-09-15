Luminosity Says "No" to Sonic and Steve at LG Invitational
The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community has resumed its debate about certain characters after the LG Invitational didn't invite pro players for who they main in tournaments.
Angel "Onin" Mireles is often considered the second-best Steve player in the world. Carrington "Wrath" Osborn is a talented player from Georgia who mains Sonic. Both players were not invited to the Luminosity Last Chance Qualifier, a closed tournament where the top players will advance to the main event in Florida.
Smash fans noted that Onin and Wrath were likely not invited due to who they main in Ultimate — Steve and Sonic. Both characters have been consistently hated in the Smash community, with many accusing these characters of being "brain dead" and "boring" to watch due to their defensive playstyle. Sonic especially avoids combat, often relying on time outs to win them the match.
The reactions have been mixed. Some Smash fans felt that this was unfair to the players, who were missing out on tournaments that could impact their ranks just because nobody likes the characters they play. But others argued that it's an invitational, and Luminosity clearly doesn't want to see any Steve or Sonic gameplay in their tournament — and many don't want to watch it.
Others have noted another frequent debate about invitationals and their role in Smash — the impact that rankings have on the weight of decisions like these. A no-Steve invitational could be the best entertainment product, but how does that impact the outcome of a Steve main's season?
Of course, there are many within the Smash community who are looking forward to a tournament without two of the most dominant characters in the meta game — who can also be boring to watch for some fans.
This is not the first time that these characters have been singled out by Smash tournament organizers. Past tourneys have even outright banned Steve, sometimes claiming it's due to the character having some broken combos but others just because the character is deemed OP and easy to play.
Notably, Nintendo has declared that certain tournaments can no longer discriminate against Steve, however. Another popular choice from Nintendo.