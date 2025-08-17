Ludwig Had a Message for Critics of LilyPichu's Streamer Games Performance
Lily 'LilyPichu' Ki, who has over 2.4 million Twitch followers, is famous for her kawaii aesthetic and cutesy clips. On August 16 2025, fans saw a more athletic side of her as a participant in Ludwig and Red Bull's annual Streamer Games, but her appearance wasn't without controversy. Ludwig's Twitch chat is beefing over a puffy Pomeranian: some viewers say LilyPichu's dog brought her an unfair advantage in one of the event's gymnastic competitions.
LilyPichu Brings Temmie to Ludwig's Streamer Games
Ludwig and Red Bull's Streamer Games has been one of August's most-anticipated online events. In the competition, the Twitch community's celebrity creators compete in a variety of athletic and strategic challenges. Some, like tug-of-war and archery, are more traditional, while others, like this year's 'pretty derby', pay tribute to viral memes or games.
The Streamer Games competition spans a full weekend, and its first day was Saturday, August 16. One of the day's main activities involved a gymnastic performance, and participant LilyPichu (from JackSepticEye's team) readied up to demonstrate her skills.
However, Lily also prepared a surprise twist: she brought along her puppy, a Pomeranian named Temmie (named after the well-known derpy Undertale character). Temmie followed along in Lily's routine, also performing tricks like a handstand, rolling over and jumping through a hoop.
Lily and Temmie's routine ended up snatching significantly high scores from all event judges. The onlookers delivered a 9, 10 and 9.5 respectively, pushing LilyPichu above most other competitors.
Community Backlash
LilyPichu and Temmie's scores immediately sparked controversy in the Streamer Games' chat. Users flooded Ludwig's comments calling the decision "biased" and "rigged." Others defended their preferred streamers, saying they were "scammed" of recognition for their more traditional talents by Lily bringing Temmie in for cuteness points.
One commenter, @pritzz7111, wrote: "This ain't a dog show, we came to see other streamers not watch you live out your child fantasies."
Meanwhile, netizen @le0_0liveira defended Lily on X.com:
'It's gymnastics not a dog show' what are you talking about? Nobody did gymnastics there [...] it's a show performance. They used money, shirts off, outfits, but [Lily] can't have the puppy she has trained for years? Please, cry more."
Other users disregarded the beef overall, with @XMentorrrrr calling repliers "jobless."@squillium_fr said "guys it’s fake streamer olympics for fun calm down."
LilyPichu Responds; Ludwig and Valkyrae Speak Out
Lily replied to Mogul Moves' clip of her and Temmie, apologizing for any unfair impact Temmie may have had on the competition:
"Hey, I'm sorry, I didn't know the judges were gonna give such high scores. I brought Temmie cos I was too nervous and thought I'd just do something cute/quirky with her. Tomorrow is a new day and any team can still win!! Be kind!!"
Streamer Games host Ludwig and fellow participant Valkyrae both popped up to defend Lily, with Ludwig saying, "Lily it was cool and it's my competition I made up!" Valkyrae offered a longer response and called Lily's idea "entertaining and unique:"
"Nobody did professional gymnastics and lots of others had props, bribes, and were silly in this silly, for fun event. I’m sure some of the comments complaining wouldn’t be as upset if their favorite streamer won by doing the same thing. Proud of you and Temmie!"
QTCinderella and Sajam also showed support. Sajam called Temmie's appearance "sick" and quipped that "if people are mad they have no whimsy in their lives."
Esports and Gaming industry Impact
LilyPichu is not an esports player, but she has some connections to content houses and the esports industry. Formerly, Lily was a member of the Offline TV (OTV) content house. In July 2025, she announced she would be "taking a step back" from the venture, remaining in the house's branding but not appearing in streams or videos. The decision mostly stemmed from scheduling conflicts and Lily's desire to experiment with new creative and entrepreneurial avenues.
The streaming world is closely intertwined with the gaming industry as a whole, and events like Streamer Games facilitate the development of creator connections. With consolidated audiences, streamers increase their impact on the communities they engage with and the games they play.