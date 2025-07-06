LilyPichu Taking a "Step Back" From OTV
As influencers became more mainstream and content creation shifted into a profitable venture, content houses became a core facet of 2010s internet culture. While following their favorite streamers as they lived, laughed and livestreamed together, fans often felt like a part of the family themselves. OfflineTV, home to Imane 'Pokimane' Anys and Lily 'LilyPichu' Ki, is one of the most popular in the gaming community. The group also hosts Jeremy 'DiguisedToast' Wang, famed for his ventures into esports as Disguised's founder.
In 2023, Pokimane shifted to an inactive status in OTV. Two years later, LilyPichu has just announced she will also be 'taking a little step back' in the duo's Sweet n Sour podcast. What is LilyPichu's reasoning behind the decision, and how will this affect esports and gaming culture? Let's recap.
LilyPichu Announces She is Stepping Back From OTK
LilyPichu, who has 2.4 million followers on Twitch at twitch.tv/lilypichu and over 3 million YouTube subscribers at @LilyPichu, is a well-known gaming influencer. Alongside vlogs, storytimes and lifestyle content, she often streams competitive titles like League of Legends, Street Fighter and VALORANT.
In September 2024, Lilypichu and fellow influencer Pokimane, who has almost 10 million followers on Twitch, began a podcast together. The series, titled 'Sweet n Sour,' follows the two as they share their thoughts about gaming, the influencer world, current events and fan questions.
Pokimane and LilyPichu's bond dates back a long way. The duo was previously part of a content creation house called 'OfflineTV' (OTV for short). After debuting in 2017, OTV members lived together in a content house and also posted group videos on a dedicated channel. Pokimane was one of OTV's four founding members, but she became inactive in the organization in 2023, citing a lack of time and scheduling conflicts. Pokimane clarified that she would always be "part of the OfflineTV family," and the group posted a 'graduation' video congratulating her on her departure.
In a 'Sweet n Sour' episode on July 6 2025, LilyPichu announced she would follow a similar path by "taking a little step back" from all OTV activities. During the 8-minute podcast segment, she explained her reasoning.
Lily clarified that she would not be quitting 'cold turkey.' However, she does want to specify: "I am taking a step back." She debated how to make the announcement but decided to do so early on her podcast to 'set realistic expectations' that fans will see her less, and they won't wonder why she is inactive.
Lily also wants to further individual ventures and 'do her own thing.' She elaborated that she no longer has "the time or energy" to fully invest in OTV alongside many other projects, such as voice acting and music. While LilyPichu will still appear in smaller activities like photoshoots, she is no longer an active OTV member.
This revelation closely mirrored Pokimane's reasoning for her 2023 departure. In a tearful stream shortly after leaving, she said:
"It was becoming really, really hard for me to continue to be a full-time OTV member [...] seeing how everybody lives together, and their schedules tend to align quite a bit, for me to dabble in different things and continue to evolve and explore in my career and personal life [...] it was hard for my schedule to coincide with everyone else's when it came to travel or shoots or everything else, and I felt bad."
Pokimane was supportive of Lily's decision in the Sweet n Sour podcast, noting she would have more time to 'do other things' and give the other members some time to shine. She also reminisced on her decision, saying it was difficult for her audience to accept. In hindsight, Pokimane wishes she had moved to an inactive role, but says she "had to just fully leave."
What Does This Mean for Content Creators and Esports?
Pokimane and LilyPichu's departures from OTV are significant for the organization due to their large platforms. However, fans often forget that content houses function primarily as incubators: they are designed to foster fresh talent, grow their channels, and then allow them to depart with a stronger audience. It is not uncommon for streamers to grow beyond their origins and leave to explore other avenues, such as music, esports, entrepreneurship and acting.
The 'content house' trend is still very much alive and intertwined with the esports scene. North American organization FaZe Clan, known for teams in Counter-Strike, Call of Duty and other titles, hosts partnered streamers with strong success. Its subathons draw millions of viewers, and creators like jasontheween and plaqueboymax have become pop culture fixtures.
OTV is also home to Jeremy 'DisguisedToast' Wang, who founded esports org Disguised and regularly participates in industry events. Disguised Toast has hosted several Marvel Rivals Creator Cups and also signed a full esports roster for the new mecha title Mecha BREAK. In yet another example of content creation and esports mixing, EnVy's VALORANT roster almost exclusively includes streamers like Eggster and the infamous Poppin.
As LilyPichu steps back, OTV will likely shift focus to its other members and continue their channels' developments. Lily thinks Jodi 'QuarterJade' Lee is the next star to watch:
"I think Jodi has really been taking initiative and I really love that for her. I want her to shine more. I want her to, like, grow. I want her to do well."
LilyPichu will also likely continue her esports involvement by playing competitive titles and participating in streamer events and tournaments.