Liquid Makes World of Warcraft History with Race to World First Finish
- The historic Dimensius battle marks the final Race to World First in World of Warcraft: The War Within
- Why was Dimensius such a hard boss to kill and why was the race so close in the very end?
- What does this outcome mean for the state of the race in Midnight?
The final Race to World First in World of Warcraft: The War Within has come to an end as Team Liquid has completed a world first Mythic kill of Dimensius in one of the closest races we have ever seen.
Liquid's world first Mythic Dimensius kill gave them a clean sweep for The War Within expansion, marking the most dominant run a North American guild has ever put together.
Manaforge Omega is an incredibly unique raid tier that required players to use their new cloaks, play Tetris, and fly over vast stretches of the void to progress through complex boss fights. In the end however, the pure skill and teamwork of Team Liquid is what propelled them to another Race to World First victory in one of the most unique events in all of esports.
We'll look at how Dimensius stacks up compared to some of the previous end bosses in World of Warcraft's history and why it was so hard for top guilds to defeat. We'll also break down what factors made this race the closest in the modern WoW era.
- Team Liquid World First Kill of Dimensius
- One Of The Hardest Bosses in WoW History
- Hardest End Bosses in Modern WoW
- Method is a Contender Once Again
- 4 Guilds Progressing End Boss Simultaneously
- RWF Winning Raid Composition
- Team Liquid World First Dimensius Raid Composition
- Echo Raid Composition
- Three Races to World First in Midnight Season One
- What to Read Next
Team Liquid World First Kill of Dimensius
Here is a look at Team Liquid's world first kill of Dimensius after 385 pulls on Mythic Difficulty:
One Of The Hardest Bosses in WoW History
With Liquid taking 385 pulls to down Dimensius, this boss proved to be one of the hardest in modern WoW history. The pulls on Dimensius alone more than doubled that of every other boss in the tier combined.
Why Was Dimensius so Tough to Kill?
Dimensius is a boss that requires perfect coordination out of all 20 players in the group for all three stages. If just one player makes a mistake at any point during the fight, there is a high probability that the group wipes.
During the second phase, the players must utilize every piece of movement utility they have to take down the two mini-bosses and traverse safely on the crowded platforms. Both Liquid and Echo began using perfectly placed Warlock gates to optimize their movement between mechanics.
The third phase is a healer's nightmare. On top of the raid-wide soaks and black hole taps each player must do, there are massive waves that must be soaked in perfect succession, all dealing massive raid-wide damage while players are struggling to avoid the black holes spinning around the platform.
Each stage of Phase 3 needed to be perfected before they could progress safely to the next set of mechanics, requiring perfect synchronization from each team.
Hardest End Bosses in Modern WoW
Here is a look at the hardest bosses by final pull count in modern WoW history (post Mists of Pandaria):
- Uu'nat, Harbinger of the Void (Crucible of Storms): 731 pulls
- Kil'jaeden (Tomb of Sargeras): 655 pulls
- Archimonde (Hellfire Citadel): 473 pulls
- Queen Ansurek (Nerub-ar Palace): 404 pulls
- Dimensius the All-Devouring (Manaforge Omega): 385 pulls
- Queen Azshara (The Eternal Palace): 357 pulls
Method is a Contender Once Again
Since Battle For Azeroth, Method has taken a back seat to Echo and Liquid in the Race to World First and has been consistently placing third after pioneering the race years ago with dominant stretches of 1st place finishes.
However, in recent raid tiers, Method has been able to poach some of the top talent from Echo which has resulted in a massive turnaround for their organization. For the first time in years, Method was progressing the final boss alongside Liquid and Echo and was within striking distance of winning the race on the last day.
4 Guilds Progressing End Boss Simultaneously
For the first time in the modern WoW era, we saw four guilds progressing Dimensius at the same time:
- Team Liquid
- Echo
- Method
- Huoguo Hero
Entering the final day of the race, Liquid, Echo, and Method were within 10% of each other in terms of progression, setting the stage for an incredible day of World of Warcraft.
There are multiple unique factors unique to Manaforge Omega that allowed many guilds to progress on Dimensius simultaneously:
Gear Splits
Optimized gear splits have become a primary strategy for every top-tier raiding guild as hundreds of members from the WoW community join together to aid guilds in countless Heroic splits to farm gear. Many guilds are beginning to compete with Echo and Liquid in their ability to efficiently run gear splits which closes the power gap drastically between the top guilds.
On the final day of the race, all four of the guilds progressing Dimensius were within one average item level point of each other. With that small of a gap, tier progression simply comes down to player skill and team strategy.
A Quick Raid Tier Leading to Dimensius
The bosses leading up to Dimensius were downed incredibly quickly by Liquid and Echo allowing trailing guilds to learn their strategies and quickly down boss after boss.
Here are the pull totals for the first six bosses of the raid combined for Liquid, Echo, and Method:
- Liquid: 177 pulls
- Echo: 124 pulls
- Method: 159 pulls
The penultimate boss, Nexus-King Salhadaar, took each of these guilds at least 130 pulls each to down. Since these guilds flew by the early bosses, the race became condensed on the last two bosses.
In the previous raid tier, Stix and Sprocketmonger were some of the hardest mid-tier bosses in WoW history. Blizzard clearly turned down the tuning for the mid-tier bosses in Manaforge Omega and saved all of their toughest mechanics for Dimensius.
RWF Winning Raid Composition
Liquid had a slightly different raid comp than Echo for the fight against Dimensius. The differences in spec composition is likely due to the luck they received when running gear splits as well as pure strategic differences between the two guilds entering the tier.
Here is a look at the specs each guild brought to the fight:
Team Liquid World First Dimensius Raid Composition
Tanks (2):
- Blood Death Knight (Yipzdeath)
- Protection Warrior (Splittheg)
Healers (4):
- Restoration Druid (Smackedleaf)
- Preservation Evoker (Nicksevokerc)
- Preservation Evoker (Timbermawe)
- Holy Paladin (Drineyfive)
DPS (14):
- Frost Death Knight (Atlasxo)
- Havoc Demon Hunter (Jiminybilini)
- Devastation Evoker (Gooptroop)
- Devastation Evoker (Sang)
- Arcane Mage (Drenacosiuu)
- Arcane Mage (Imonthegcd)
- Windwalker Monk (Spotdodge)
- Shadow Priest (Sinipriest)
- Subtlety Rogue (Karuichopper)
- Elemental Shaman (Ashine)
- Elemental Shaman (Impecboom)
- Elemental Shaman (Xesevi)
- Destruction Warlock (Splatfour)
- Destruction Warlock (Thdlocka)
Echo Raid Composition
Tanks (2):
- Brewmaster Monk (Meeresm)
- Protection Warrior (tiefclap)
Healers (4):
- Restoration Druid (Hanktwig)
- Preservation Evoker (Velorayquaza)
- Holy Paladin (Rycnpinkx)
- Restoration Shaman (Cerevier)
DPS (14):
- Frost Death Knight (Swagxddk)
- Frost Death Knight (Wallifeqt)
- Havoc Demon Hunter (Nicememes)
- Devastation Evoker (Fraggovokaz)
- Devastation Evoker (Maystinee)
- Arcane Mage (Gingiskibidi)
- Arcane Mage (Gubffs)
- Shadow Priest (Sodapseven)
- Subtlety Rogue (Perfectoxvii)
- Elemental Shaman (Shamilliam)
- Elemental Shaman (Stovepoet)
- Elemental Shaman (Zhatzidino)
- Destruction Warlock (Spenwarlockb)
- Destruction Warlock (Xerwotwo)
Three Races to World First in Midnight Season One
As we head into Midnight within the next six months, it appears the gap that separated Liquid and Echo from the rest of the pack has closed, leaving the door open for Method to become a mainstay at the top of the Race to World First.
For the first time in many expansion cycles, Midnight's first season will have three different raid tiers which will offer three separate Race to World First kills.
Will we see Method claim their spot at the top of the pack, or will Liquid retain their seat on the championship throne for yet another tier?