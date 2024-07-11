Lorcana Players Not Happy With Bucky Rework
Disney Lorcana has made major changes to a card after TCG players voiced frustration and concern over its OP status in the competitive meta.
Back in June, competitive Disney Lorcana players demanded that Bucky — Squirrel Squeaker Tutor be banned from the game. The card felt oppressive and frankly not fun to play again, forcing opponents to use a single deck type in an attempt to get him out of play. This made the card game feel stale and frustrating.
Now, Ravensburger has responded.
Bucky Gets Update in Disney Lorcana TCG
Starting August 9th on the Shimmering Skies hobby release, Bucky will be receiving errata in all formats. Ravensburger explained that they don't take errata lightly and don't want to do it very often. But this time around, it had to be done to keep the game fun and avoid more negative experiences.
"We're looking for ways to make printed versions of the updated card available to players later this year, and it will be corrected in any future printings," the press release stated.
Related Article: Disney Lorcana Set 5 Drops in August
In August, Bucky will go from a 2 cost to a 3. He will also lose his Ward ability. The updated ability is called Squeak. Here's what it does: "Whenever you play a Floodborn character, if you used Shift to play them, each opponent chooses and discards a card."
According to Ravensburger, Bucky allowed players to discard multiple cards from opponents' hands as early as the second turn while also building up a tough board to interact with. This created a "stressful environment that just wasn't fun." Ward made Bucky "untouchable," making him a "powerful and cheap threat." This is what led to the cost increase and the removal of Ward.
Shimmering Skies will become legal on August 30 but the errata will go into effect immediately. his means that the Challenge in Toronto on the previous weekend will have the errata in effect.
Said Ravensburger: "We apologize for missing the mark on this card and hope you understand why we’re taking steps to preserve a fun experience."
The response from the Disney Lorcana TCG community was mixed. A lot of players questioned why Bucky wasn't just banned completely seeing as the card was changed so drastically. One player accused the card of being the "worst" in the meta, making it seem even stranger that the card wasn't just banned instead.
Wrote one player: "Absolute fumble. Ward being removed would have been fine. Banning would have been better. This card is unplayable and physical cards being errataed is so clunky."