Los Ratones Dominate EMEA Masters: Grand Finals Recap
Los Ratones is beating the 'stream team' allegations as their winning streak continues in A-tier tournaments. After a 3-0 victory against Ici Japon Corp. Esports, the Rats are officially the EMEA Masters Winter 2025 champions. Let's explore a quick recap of the match, the team's reaction to the victory and what could be next if Los Ratones continue climbing the competitive League of Legends ladder.
EMEA Masters Winter 2025 Champions: Los Ratones Defeat Ici Japon Corp. Esports 3-0
Los Ratones has taken the 2025 EMEA League of Legends esports season by storm. Founded by influencer and caster Caedrel, who has over 1.2 million followers on Twitch, the team includes an eclectic mix of internet personalities, ranked players and ex-pros. Roster member Velja was one of the top Challenger players in Europe, and top laner Baus is famed for his streaming and unconventional plays.
The team also makes a point to publicly stream all of its scrims, which others tend to avoid as it can put them at a disadvantage by revealing strategies. Los Ratones entered the season as an underdog, with many in the League community questioning if they were even a serious team. However, they have since entered an unprecedented winning streak — Los Ratones steamrolled through the NLC regional league, also placing first in its seeding stage.
Now, the team has claimed another victory: Los Ratones defeated Ici Japon Corp on March 23 2025, becoming the year's EMEA Masters Winter champions. The win also arrived after Karmine Corp Blue defeated Los Ratones in the tournament's group stage — the Rats made a comeback through the lower bracket and continued fighting through the Playoffs with a vengeance. Los Ratones and Ici Japon Corp's rosters included:
Los Ratones:
- Top lane: Baus
- Jungle: Velja
- Mid lane: Nemesis
- Bot lane carry: Crownie
- Bot lane support: Rekkles
Ici Japon Corp.:
- Top lane: Howling
- Jungle: Theocacs
- Mid lane: Sertuss
- Bot lane carry: Hans SamD
- Bot lane support: Prime
Here's a quick recap of the Los Ratones vs. Ici Japon Corp. Esports Grand Finals matches:
Game 1
Los Ratones:
- Galio
- Viego
- Orianna
- Jhin
- Bard
Ici Japon Corp:
- Rumble
- Skarner
- Viktor
- Miss Fortune
- Alistar
Game 1 began relatively evenly with Los Ratones securing the first Drake while Ici Japon Corp grabbed Voidgrubs. After this, Los Ratones took significant map space and pushed Ici Japon Corp off the following Drake spawn. During a particularly intense 4v4 engagement in Jungle, Velja narrowly escaped death with a sliver of HP and Crownie stunned Prime, Theocacs and Hans SamD, allowing his teammates to evacuate without losing a single member.
Ici Japon Corp forced a teamfight for the third Drake, which Los Ratones secured after Baus sacrificed himself to buy time. As Los Ratones crept closer to obtaining Feats of Strength, Ici Japon Corp successfully made a play for the Rift Herald. In one memorable moment, Rekkles, Velja and Nemesis all hid in a top lane bush and caught Sertuss off guard, but did not secure a kill. Ici Japon Corp later took the game's first tower, earning a slight gold lead, but LR quickly responded by taking another Drake. IJC snagged Feats of Strength with the Feat of Warfare, also grabbing Baron and pushing into LR's spawn.
Things looked bleak for Los Ratones in late game at first, but after successfully defending against the spawn push, they regrouped and secured the game's final Drake. Crownie scored a triple kill in an IJC teamwipe, leaving LR free to push and clear their spawn.
Game 2
Los Ratones:
- Cho'Gath
- Vi
- Syndra
- Ashe
- Rakkan
Ici Japon Corp:
- Ambessa
- Sejuani
- Corki
- Ezreal
- Blitzcrank
The second game opened with a 3v2 bot lane gank from IJC. Hans SamD took out Crownie, giving IJC an early upper hand. Prime also slew Baus after he snuck into IJC's top lane spawn. After catching Nemesis, IJC scored the Feat of Warfare. LR answered by taking the first tower to earn their own Feat.
With these early kills putting Los Ratones at a disadvantage, the team entered more disciplined engagements and regained even footing but did not yet earn a kill lead. IJC also denied massive vision from the map's bot side, which helped them secure a dragon and was an issue for LR. However, the Rats upset the teamfight by scoring several kills and later secured Feats of Strength.
The game snowballed after Los Ratones unexpectedly converged on IJC while they attempted to slay Baron. LR not only stole Baron, but also wiped IJC with strong performance from Nemesis and Velja. The Rats were now free to snag another Drake, and quickly flooded IJC's spawn with a final kill advantage of 26-13.
Game 3
Los Ratones:
- Gragas
- Nidalee
- Poppy
- Tristana
- Lulu
Ici Japon Corp:
- K'Sante
- Lillia
- Yone
- Sivir
- Karma
IJC grabbed first blood again in Game 3, with Prime slaying Crownie. Baus also snuck into IJC's top lane spawn again, but was caught out and eliminated. IJC also dived into LR's bot lane and took 2 more kills, earning the Feat of Warfare.
While Los Ratones were at a 0-5 kill and 3k gold disadvantage, IJC also grabbed the Ocean Drake. Baus and Velja narrowly escaped a 4v2 fight in mid, and Velja pulled an uno reverse card by pretending to leave, jumping around IJC's vision, and catching Theocacs from inside a bush while he tried to recover.
IJC also secured the first tower, earning full Feats of Strength buffs. However, Los Ratones slowly recovered from their kill gap, eventually evening things out during a mid fight and earning a sizable 3k gold lead. LR finally obtained another Drake, swarmed IJC's base and ended EMEA Masters Winter with a victory.
After the match, Los Ratones' coach and founder Caedrel celebrated on X.com: "WE DID IT! WPGG." Caedrel also provided a more in-depth follow-up explaining the team's preparation for the event and praising its new Fearless Draft format, saying:
"Always wondered what coaching would be like, have no experience or clue what the correct way is but big shout out to the boys for letting me grow into the role and learn as I went along what was needed. Drafting was a huge focus for this tournament and planning slowly fell into place as it went on and on. Fearless is yet to be figured out fully around the world but it is a tonne of fun to finally be able to apply and work in competition."
Related Article: League of Legends: How Fearless Draft Works
Crownie thanked his teammates and fans on X.com, saying "7 years ago i won EUM with @nemesis_lol, feels surreal to win it again. Thanks to my amazing teammates for carrying me and caedrel and everyone with los ratones for making it possible." TheBaus also commented "EMEA won" with a yawning emoji.
What's Next in the Esports Rat Race?
Los Ratones' EMEA Masters win is significant as it solidifies their pro potential as more than a 'stream team.' While content creation, unconventional playstyles and lighthearted social media use are key parts of the organization's brand, it has still succeeded in traditional esports tournaments.
Caedrel has previously stated that he wants Los Ratones to reach the "pinnacle" of European League of Legends success. If the team continues to climb EMEA rankings, the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) is the logical next step. LEC participation also offers a pathway to the League of Legends World Championship (Worlds), the title's most prestigious tournament.
However, there are some barriers that could make it difficult for Los Ratones to enter the LEC circuit. First, the 2025 LEC season is already well underway. Second, the LEC is a franchised league, meaning teams have to officially partner with Riot Games and purchase one of a limited number of slots to enter. Some of these spots cost tens of millions of euros, and the stars have to align for a team to be willing to sell theirs and another to afford it.
The EMEA Masters win could certainly make it easier for Los Ratones to attract major sponsors and increase revenue from content, which could help them progress toward an LEC slot. In addition, two more EMEA Masters events are coming up in Spring and Summer 2025. Fans are waiting to see if Los Ratones can complete the EMEA Masters 'Golden Road.'