Ludwig Delays New Game Announcement Because He Had an Idea
Ludwig's game publishing studio Offbrand Games released Rivals of Aether II to rave reviews this month. Now, the studio is planning to introduce another upcoming project — but it seems Ludwig's requested changes have delayed the announcement. Here's everything we know about Offbrand Games, their next project and why it's being delayed.
Ludwig's Game Studio: Offbrand Games
Ludwig Ahgren, known most commonly by his first name and in-game tag Ludwig, is a 29-year-old Twitch streamer, esports commentator, entrepreneur and internet personality. He has over 3.2 million followers on Twitch and 6.3 million subscribers on YouTube. Ludwig shot to fame for his unique livestreams starting in 2019, where he collaborated with personalities including Jerma985, Pokimane and xQc. He is also known for his month-long Subathon in 2021, which popularized a trend followed by other streamers including those in FaZe Clan.
In 2024, Ludwig delved into the game publishing business by launching Offbrand Games, a division of his company Offbrand. The company brought on Jason "Thor" Hall, better known by his Twitch handle Pirate Software to serve as Director of Strategy for the publishing group. Offbrand Games released its first project, Rivals of Aether II, on October 23, 2024, to significant success. The title is an elemental fighting game and is the sequel to Pirate Software's original Rivals of Aether released in March 2017. It sold over 100,000 copies within a week of its release and currently has Very Positive overall reviews on Steam.
Ludwig Pushes Back New Game
After Rivals of Aether II's strong launch, Offbrand Games is aiming to expand by releasing additional game titles. The studio tweeted on October 23 2024 teasing new content and saying "hey btw what if we revealed our 2nd game next week."
On October 31 2024, Offbrand Games followed up with another post: after ominously stating "so about our next game"... the studio displayed a clip of Ludwig at an internal business meeting. Ludwig begins by apologizing before saying "I was thinking... what about a different name?" Pirate Software's official account also replied to the post, saying "why is he like this?"
The Community's Reaction
Ludwig's fans appear undeterred by the delayed announcement. Many are amused at the situation, with one user @hoohoohahahehe saying "Name doesn’t check out cus this is far too on brand."
While Ludwig's commentary focuses on a name change, it's likely there may be a few more changes occurring before Offbrand Games can reveal their next title to the public. Offbrand Game's posted clip simply ends with the statement "Game 2 reveal coming soon ... Let us cook." Further info about the project will likely arise in upcoming weeks.