Ludwig Drove This Streamer to Reinstall League of Legends
- Popular YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren is trying to hit Platinum in League of Legends by the end of the season
- Friends and coworkers watching Ludwig's stream have started playing LoL, some for the first time
- Now, frustrated by Ludwig's inexperience with the game, MoistCr1tikal has returned to LoL for the first time in nearly 6 years
If you've been following Ludwig Ahgren for the past few months, you've seen the slow decent of a streamer into a full-blown League of Legends addiction. While many content creators, college students, and gamers of all sorts have experienced the highs and lows of attempting to climb the ranked ladder in the uniquely frustrating esport.
What's been particularly interesting about Ludwig's LoL journey is the impact it has had on his friends, coworkers, and fellow content creators.
Two of Ludwig's cohosts on the popular podcast, The Yard have started playing the game, and the hosts have mentioned that many of their coworkers at Ludwig's businesses Offbrand and Mogul Moves are actively playing. Ludwig's journey has also led two of his longtime friends and fellow streamers, Atrioc and Stanz (both former high level competitors in the early days of LoL), to pick the game back up after a long hiatus.
This phenomenon has reached a new level today as one of the biggest YouTubers in the gaming space is breaking his so-called "League of Legends sobriety."
MoistCr1tikal is Back on League of Legends
During a recent broadcast, YouTuber MoistCr1tikal, also known as Charlie, revealed that he has gotten back into League of Legends recently. He admits that the second season of Arcane was a factor, but the biggest push that got him to re-install the game was watching Ludwig's LoL streams.
"I have been sober from League for probably close to five or six years," Charlie said on his first return League of Legends livestream yesterday. He then went on to describe the experience of watching Ludwig play the game.
"It was actually infuriating watching him struggle that much with the game," he explained. "I was screaming at my stream, coaching him on everything he was doing wrong. And now I just want to play the game."
Charlie is not ready to commit to a full return to the game, noting that he has occasionally played a few games over the years. However, if the rest of Ludwig's cohort is any indication, Charlie could be the latest streamer to fully return to a League of Legends streaming arc.
Why is Ludwig Playing League of Legends?
In Ludwig's defense, screaming at the screen is an experience every veteran gamer can appreciate. It is uniquely frustrating to watch a new player struggle at a game you know so well and be unable to help them.
Ludwig began his LoL journey in earnest a few months ago as part of a 10-win gaming challenge he took on with friend and fellow streamer CDawgVA. Their goal was to get a single win in 10 different games in a row. League of Legends was a nearly insurmountable wall early in their journey due in large part to Ludwig's inexperience with the game.
Ludwig's lack of skill in LoL had previously created one of the biggest beefs of his career with top LoL streamer Tyler1. During a showmatch with other content creators like Ninja and MrBeast, Tyler1 singled out Ludwig as the factor that led his team to lose.
This all came to a head at the most recent Twitchcon when Ludwig snuck into Tyler1's meet and greet line to get a picture. Ludwig asked what rank he'd need to reach in LoL to earn a modicum of respect from Tyler1. This kicked off Ludwig's journey to reach Platinum in the game by the end of the season.
Is Ludwig Bad at League of Legends?
Starting his journey from Iron, the lowest rank in the game, Ludwig has reached Silver after weeks of dedicated play time. According to League of Legends stat tracking site Op.gg, Ludwig has a 45% winrate in his last 20 games at time of writing.
Ludwig has until January 6 2025 to climb through the rest of Silver, then Gold to finally reach Platinum. Given that he just started seriously playing the game in ranked a few months ago, many experienced players have deemed the challenge impossible. However, the streamer is no stranger to nigh-impossible challenges.
The streamer rose to prominence partly by completing some of the most difficult challenges in gaming like Jump King, Pogostuck, and Pokemon romhack nuzlockes. He also recently completed a basketball challenge many thought impossible, scoring 1000 3-point shots in a single day (roughly 6 hours).
December will be Ludwig's big, final push to hit his goal. With the entire LoL and streaming world watching, who knows who else might be enticed back to the game before the challenge ends.
