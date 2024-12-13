League of Legends' Greatest Tragedy: Ludwig vs Platinum
League of Legends' ranked mode can frustrate even the most avid gamer. In December 2024, famed streamer Ludwig Ahgren attempted to rise to Tyler1's challenge and hit the game's Platinum rank
during his first week back on Twitch after three years. Ludwig's 'League Week' has ended unsuccessfully — he is closing out the year with a Silver rank. Here's everything we know about Ludwig's League of Legends journey and League Week's tragic end.
Who is Ludwig?
Ludwig Ahgren is a 29-year-old American influencer, entrepreneur and streamer. He is well-known for his collaborations with other gaming personalities, stream subathons and esports casting. He is extremely knowledgeable about fighting games and has commentated at several Super Smash Bros Melee events. Ludwig has over 3.2 million followers on his Twitch channel and 6.4 million subscribers on YouTube.
What is League Week?
Ludwig's 'League Week' challenge began after Ludwig started playing League of Legends at the 2022 Influencer Crown showmatch event with MrBeast and Ninja. During the tournament, Ludwig played on Ninja's team with League of Legends pros Doublelift and Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp.
Doublelift is a retired pro player, and Tyler1 has hit Challenger (the game's highest possible rank) in every one of League of Legends' five roles while live on stream. In other words, the Level 18 account player Ludwig competed alongside top gamers who had experience playing for teams like 100 Thieves and Team Solo Mid (TSM).
After the team lost the game, Tyler1 was frustrated with Ludwig's poor performance. The two streamers reviewed each other's plays and traded roasts back and forth. Tyler1 mocked Ludwig's rank, calling it "LudwigLO." Ludwig later snuck into Tyler's Twitch Con Meet and Greet with a mask. After they met, Ludwig and Tyler1 made a bet challenging Ludwig to hit Platinum in League of Legends before 2025.
Ludwig worked towards this goal throughout 2024 but remained stagnant at Bronze (one of the game's lowest ranks) throughout October. Ludwig used advanced coaching and even created an Excel spreadsheet of League of Legends information to chase his desired rank. He eventually climbed to Silver 4 in Ranked Solo/Duo but still struggled to progress. As 2024 neared its end, the streamer resolved to grind and hit Platinum during a week-long League of Legends stream.
On November 30 2021, Ludwig signed a content creation agreement limiting him to the YouTube platform for three years. Ludwig's 'League Week' in December 2024 marked his return to Twitch after the three-year contract ended and featured the streamer's League of Legends climb. The event featured plenty of memorable moments and Doublelift even reappeared as a surprise guest to lend his coaching skills.
During his League of Legends grind, Ludwig almost exclusively played Fiddlesticks and Amumu. He opted to try the game's Jungle role. This meant he gathered vision, maintained map control and farmed gold by slaying monster objectives. Ludwig did display significant improvement as League Week progressed. However, there was trouble in paradise: he made a despairing post to X.com on December 10 stating "halfway through my 100 hour league stream and i have gained 1 lp [...] f--- this game."
Ludwig Fails to Reach Platinum
League Week concluded on December 13, 2024, with a tragic outcome: Ludwig ended the event stuck in Silver, just slightly above where he started.
After the event ended, Ludwig made another post on X.com detailing his feelings about its results. Ludwig stated with frustration, "after 100 hours of playing league i won 37 games and lost 37 games [...] i am still silver..."
Barstool Sports affiliate @Blutman27 replied with some encouragement, saying "You're not even that bad." This seemed to lift Ludwig's spirits but also intensified his sentiments, as he responded by saying "I KNOW."
How to Check Rank in League of Legends
League of Legends players can check their rank in-game using the Ranked tab in the Profile screen. This will display your rank in every queue and count down to the current Season Split's end. In your Match History tab, you can also view how much LP you gained and lost from every match.
To check other player's ranks in League of Legends, enter their username in the Profile tab's Search Bar and navigate to their account profile. For more in-depth stats on a player's performance including win rate, most picked Champions and more, players can utilize an external tracking tool like op.gg.
What Rank is Ludwig in League of Legends?
According to his op.gg League of Legends tracker profile under the Riot username Air Coots#Prime, the streamer ranks at Silver 3 with 77 LP and has a win rate of 53%. This is a slight rank down from his previous Silver 2 80 LP peak.
While Ludwig hasn't reached Platinum yet and might not for some time, many of his League of Legends statistics show promise for improvement. Ludwig has a positive overall 58% win rate in his past 20 games. In addition, both his preferred Champions have positive win rates and K/D ratios: Ludwig's win rate on Amumu is 67%, and his win rate on Fiddlesticks is 60%. He has a 2.31 KDA on Amumu and a KDA of 2.27 on Fiddlesticks. Any win rate above 50% in ranked mode is promising, as it usually indicates positive ELO/LP gain.
Ludwig's op.gg profile displays a tier graph showing his competitive progress since September 2024. The tier graph indicates slow but steady progress. It does seem Ludwig has stagnated in mid-silver ELO. However, his high win rate means he could likely overcome this hurdle.
Ludwig's peak in Ranked Flex is Gold 3 37 LP, indicating he can at least play at a Gold-ranked level. It is important to note that most League of Legends players consider Ranked Flex slightly easier to climb than Ranked Solo/Duo queue.
According to op.gg statistics, the League of Legends Platinum rank contains its top 21.6% of players. To reach Platinum's lowest tier, Platinum IV, Ludwig would have to climb through two more tiers of Silver and all 4 tiers of Gold.
What Rank is CDawgVA in League of Legends?
Ludwig also has plenty of friends to learn from and queue with. For example, voice actor and streamer Connor "CDawgVA" Colquhoun was Ludwig's duo partner during the marathon. He is ranked in at Gold 3 on op.gg, just two tiers away from Platinum, and has a positive 58% win rate. Connor mostly plays top lane and mid, and his preferred Champions are Veigar, Zac and Jax.
All hope is not lost. With coaching from the likes of Doublelift, Pobelter and Caedrel, and a little support from friends, Ludwig can still reach Platinum — it just might not happen before the ranked season ends on January 9th, 2025.