Ludwig's Offbrand Games Goes From Competitive to Cozy With New Animal Adventure
Offbrand Games is leaping straight from a competitive launch to a more cozy second adventure as the team revealed its next game, Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime.
Revealed on PirateSoftware’s stream on Jan. 14, Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime is a new turn-based RPG from a musically inclined indie studio that looks to be a cozy adventure of self-discovery and frog-themed combat.
In a style very reminiscent of Bonte Avond’s previous projects and 2D titles like Night in the Woods, Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime gives players control of an adorable frog-loving bear named Bonnie, whose “self-worth is at an all-time low.” Along with exploring and interacting with a cast of colorful characters to the tune of an original soundtrack from the devs, the game of Frogtime is at the core of the game.
Frogtime is played on a grid, where your goal is to maneuver and use unique frogs to lick other frogs and the enemy player. Whether that be through using frogs that have long-range or are actually bombs, Frogtime is the only way to experience the world and improve their self-worth by filling a meter.
Throughout the game you can collect more than 40 unique frogs to your toadbag to change up your strategy, all while ranking up Bonnie and customizing your lineup with “funky frog hats.”
Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime doesn’t have a release date yet but a demo is already available on Steam. “If you ever feel bad in life chat, just use some frogs to lick some other frogs,” Jason “Thor” Hall (PirateSoftware) said. “Tactical licking always wins. Self worth improved.”
For Offbrand, this is a large departure from the publisher’s debut release of Rivals of Aether 2, a highly competitive platform fighter that launched in October.
What is Offbrand Games?
Offbrand Games was originally launched in June 2024 as the game publishing arm of Offbrand, a company founded by content creator Ludwig Aghren and his partners. The goal of the business is to become a publishing house that can be successful while still offering contracts and support that is as developer-friendly as possible for indie devs.
As part of that philosophy, Offbrand brought on Thor, aka PirateSoftware as director of strategy to help helm the effort with his own experience as a game developer, with Blizzard and indie, and passion for supporting anyone who wants to make games for themselves.
Ludwig also recently discussed the timeline and upcoming projects of Offbrand Games on Pokimane and Lilypichu's podcast.
“Developers deserve support networks that don't take control of their intellectual property, gouge them with insane fees, or limit their exposure for corporate benefit. Most modern publishers are worthless due to these issues but some of them like Devolver Digital, Big Mode, Annapurna, and Hooded Horse are absolutely awesome,” Thor said on Reddit. “Most games don't need publishers to get out there. They just need to launch on itch/steam, run a community on socials, and work with their players to make an awesome experience. Publishers just help when things get too large such as porting to different platforms, mass marketing, events, social media management, etc. The grand majority of devs will never need a publisher but if they do I don't want them ripped off.”
As Thor puts it, he joined Offbrand because complaining on social media about these issues will fix nothing, only taking action to fix it will.
With the event production brand of Offbrand officially shuttering in December, Offbrand Games isn’t going anywhere and Ludwig is moving his own event work back to his personal company, Mogul Moves. With the announcement of Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime, it is clear Thor and the team have diverse plans for the future.