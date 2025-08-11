Ludwig Says He Is "Going to Quit," But Fans Aren't Buying It
Ludwig Ahgren continues to dominate the content creation world with over 6 million YouTube subscribers and 3.5 million followers on Twitch. Alongside content creation, he is heavily involved in the esports world as an FGC caster, showmatch organizer and co-owner of Shopify Rebellion. On August 11 2025, Ludwig made a mysterious X.com post about one of his most successful ventures: the streamer announced he is "going to quit" his podcast The Yard. Though it's most likely top-tier bait, what implications could this decision have? Let's explore.
Is Ludwig Quitting The Yard?
Ludwig's content creation ventures extend beyond just streaming. He is also an avid podcaster, hosting a show called "The Yard" with friends Nick "Falco", Slime and Aiden. It releases a fresh episode every week, covering various topics from video games to influencer drama to everyday banter. The Yard is also extremely popular in the podcast world, boasting over 424,000 subscribers on its dedicated YouTube channel.
All this success contributed to fans' surprise when Ludwig abruptly posted on his official X.com account on August 11 2025, stating he would be leaving the channel. Fans quickly noticed this post had a much different tone from many of Ludwig's previous messages:
"I am going to quit the yard podcast. Sorry to tell you abruptly but something happened in the past two days. So will share more soon."
The post arrives on a Monday, when The Yard usually records episodes. Fellow hosts @slime_machine and @falco also made cryptic corresponding posts:
Slime said "I f---ed up.... i betray everyone and im sorry but i will share more details soon". Meanwhile, Falco simply wrote "this is f---ed."
The posts, popping up consecutively at around 3 PM Eastern Time, are already receiving plenty of engagement. Ludwig's has already hit over 125,000 views.
Is Ludwig Baiting Everyone With His The Yard Post?
It's still unclear what exactly is happening. Many netizens are speculating that the posts are some kind of bait, which is almost certainly the case due to several factors. All of The Yard's hosts' posts appeared within mere minutes of each other, meaning they were likely coordinated.
Shopify Rebellion's official X.com account also posted a gif with the caption "That's bait." Notably, Ludwig is a co-owner of the esports organization through its merger with Moist Esports, which he collaborated on with YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1tiKal" White.
User @alshil456 thinks the post is part of a bit, theorizing that "Slime tweeted from his account during the show." This would definitely explain Ludwig's unusual typing style. In addition, if all other podcast members had to give Slime their phones for several minutes due to some dare or bet, the post's quick succession could make sense.
It's also possible the posts could refer to something happening in the upcoming episode, perhaps simply Ludwig losing a bet or something embarrassing during the podcast. Otherwise, it could be related to Supernova, an esports tournament Ludwig teamed up with to break the Melee entrants record. Supernova 2025 occurred this past weekend between August 7 and August 10, and featured Melee and Rivals 2 events.
Regardless, if Ludwig actually leaves The Yard, it would have huge ripple effects on the streaming world and be extremely unexpected. Further information will likely arise in the upcoming few days.