Ludwig's Streamer Games Sets New Record: All Event Winners and Highlights
Ludwig and Red Bull's 2025 Streamer Games have just concluded, and viewers have witnessed plenty of memorable moments. From a real-life Uma Musume Pretty Derby race to a big announcement from Emiru and FaZe Lacy's Red Bull heist, let's recap the event's best moments and key winners.
All 2025 Streamer Games Captains and Teams
Before we dive into the year's event winners, here's a quick refresher on every team captain and their creator teams.
- Team JackSepticEye: Valkyrae, Slimecicle, Abe and LilyPichu
- Team Jasontheween: Lacy, Erobb221, Sakura and Stable Ronaldo
- Team Vanillamace: Arky, DannyBans, QTCinderella and Katie B
- Team Cinna: Sketch, Caroline, Emiru and SuperTF
- Team Fuslie: Michael Reeves, Zoil, TinaKitten and LuluLovely
- Team DisguisedToast: NiceWigg, Sydeon, QuarterJade and Krysta
- Team ExtraEmily: Sambucha, MISTER ARTHER, iiTzTimmy and Mari
- Team Agent: Adapt, Maya Higa, NinaDaddy and Sunny
Streamer Games Day 1
JackSepticEye was unable to appear on Day 1 of the Streamer Games due to illness, so Foolish filled in. Ludwig also revealed the event's Grand Prize, a real, solid-gold trophy.
Emiru's Red Bull Signing
Twitch streamer Emiru, who was representing Team Cinna, had a special announcement for her fans. During the Red-Bull-sponsored Streamer Games, she revealed Red Bull has signed her as an athlete.
Tug of War
Team Jason locked in to win Tug of War, the first game of the weekend. Jasontheween stayed strong under pressure alongside his FaZe teammate Lacy and fellow streamer Erobb221.
Knockout and Bull Royale
KatieB won the Knockout basketball event with her high-stakes hooping skills. However, NiceWigg scored first place in the BULL basketball competition (similar to the classic game Horse) for Team Toast, with Lacy placing second.
Pretty Derby
Uma Musume Pretty Derby, an anime horse girl racing gacha, went viral earlier this year. Ludwig's broadcasts of the game and subsequent tournament were key to its internet success, so he brought the title back as a Streamer Games spinoff event. In Pretty Derby, participants donned horse ears and raced across a track while tugging along a teammate. Foolish ended up winning this competition for Team Jack in a dramatic finish after several of his opponents took a tumble.
Egg Drop Speedrun
In the Egg Drop, teams competed to build a safety device for an egg. The first to deliver their device to the table was most likely to win, but another test remained: the egg had to survive a fall from the press box. Team Cinna won this matchup with a Frankensteined-egg-carton contraption.
Slippery Server
This challenge forced streamers to balance multiple balls on a serving tray for gradually longer time periods. In the end, underdog Team Fuslie had the last player standing.
Musical Chairs
Participants engaged in a classic game of musical chairs, except with some aggression allowed. Players could not touch or push each other with their hands, but had to forcefully sit in one of the remaining chairs to progress. Ludwig explained that they could only use their "gyatt" to secure the spot, and if participants were 'equally cheeked' on the chair they would have to butt battle it out. Team Emily won after its participants took the advice to heart and fought for glory.
LilyPichu and Temmie's Gymnastic Performance
During a gymnastics course, streamer LilyPichu added a twist to her routine. She brought along her puffy Pomeranian pup Temmie, who performed several tricks and accompanied her as she did cartwheels. The decision sparked some controversy among netizens, but Lily's fanbase, the referees and her fellow streamers enjoyed watching it. Team Fuslie won the overall event, although Lily placed well.
Team Jason stayed solidly in first place at the end of Day 1, but Day 2 would have more surprises in store.
Streamer Games Day 2
Archery
Archery was Sunday's first event, using real arrows and lined-up targets. Before the game began, a flashy drone flew to Ludwig and delivered him a drink. iiTzTimmy proved his cracked aim extends into real-life sports too, winning for Team Emily with a final score of 35.
Bridge Joust
In Bridge Joust, the streamers dueled in 1v1s atop an elevated bouncy platform. The pairs hit each other with inflatable poles until one fell. MISTER ARTHER brought more points back to Team Emily after defeating Arky in the Grand Finals.
Volleyball
Ludwig's Volleyball event was one of the Streamer Games' few team-based activities. Each team competed together, and Team Vanilla blazed past the competition with strong coordination. KatieB gained particular notice for her strong clutches.
Tablecloth Pull
In Tablecloth Pull, teams had to pull a tablecloth out from under complex still-life setups without disturbing any objects on top of it. Even delicate fishbowls (with fake fish, of course) featured as an extra challenge. Team Vanilla's Arky pulled through (literally) with the win.
Simon Says
Ludwig summoned an expert, professional Simon Says host Steve Max, for his next competition. Each player faced off in a rapid-speed test of comprehension and reflexes. Sambucha grabbed some more points for Team Cinna here, marking his second year in a row as the Simon Says champion.
Pentathlon
The Streamer Games put a fresh spin on the traditional Pentathlon with some new activities. Players had to pop balloons with their butts, scoot around on swivel chairs, move boxes and eat plates of whipped cream. Team Emily immediately gained a massive lead and took the victory.
Ronaldo Steals Red Bulls
Fortnite streamer and FaZe member StableRonaldo snatched some extra Red Bulls for the road after the Streamer Games, stuffing the drinks into a duffel bag and escaping unscathed.
The Streamer Games Break Records
After the Streamer Games concluded, Ludwig revealed the event had broken all of his previous viewership records. Over 330,000 viewers tuned in to witness their favorite streamers compete, a higher stat than even Ludwig's infamous Chessboxing event.
Ludwig wrote on X.com that it was "cool to see even as an unc we can run an event people care about."
Who Won Ludwig's Streamer Games?
Team Emily, including ExtraEmily, Sambucha, MISTER ARTHER, iiTzTimmy and Mari, were the 2025 Streamer Games Champions. Following close behind, Team Vanilla grabbed second place.
Streamer Games Confirmed for 2026
In fact, the Streamer Games was so successful that Ludwig confirmed it will continue in 2026. Ahgren posted the update on X.com, saying "Thank you all for watching!"