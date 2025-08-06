Ludwig's 2025 Streamer Games is Here: Schedule, Info
Ludwig Ahgren, commonly known by his first name and gamertag Ludwig, is a key personality in the esports industry. Alongside previous experience in the FGC as a caster and commentator (mainly for Super Smash Bros.), he is a streamer and entrepreneur who co-owns Shopify Rebellion through his Moist Esports ventures.
In 2024, Ludwig partnered with Red Bull to host the first-ever Streamer Games, where teams of gaming content creators compete for glory. After a successful run, Ludwig has confirmed the Streamer Games will return in 2025 with several improvements. Let's walk through everything fans need to know about the event, including its schedule and key details.
What are Ludwig's Streamer Games?
Ludwig's Streamer Games pit gaming content creators against each other in competitions. Typically, these are "a series of physical challenges inspired by classic field days," often with a video game-themed twist. For example, last year included a cube toss, a 100-meter dash and a Simon Says matchup. All Streamer Games competitions are broadcast live, allowing each participant's fans to track their progress in real-time. Plus, a live audience reacts to all memorable moments (and mishaps) at the tournament.
How are the 2025 Streamer Games Different?
Ludwig and his team are "leveling up the Streamer Games this year." The content creator states:
“We have a bigger cast and the games are more absurd than ever. It’s about competition, community, and – most importantly – finding out which of my friends is surprisingly athletic.”
Ludwig has released a trailer for the event on his official X.com account, which has since received nearly 340,000 views. The video showcases swimming, archery, racing, pole vaulting and more tests of physical prowess.
This year's venue is Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California. The location is near Los Angeles. 40 streamers will participate, and of these, 8 will serve as team captains (creating teams of 5 streamers each). Team Captains pick their group members through a drafting process. For each event a team wins, they will receive points. These points accumulate over the event's span, and the group with the highest amount at the end takes home the trophy.
Which Streamers are in the 2025 Streamer Games?
The 2025 Streamer Games' 8 team captains are:
- Vanillamace
- Cinna
- jasontheween
- ExtraEmily
- Fuslie
- DisguisedToast
- JackSepticEye
- Agent00
32 additional streamers will appear at the event. More details on participants will emerge in the upcoming two weeks.
Ludwig's Red Bull Streamer Games: 2025 Schedule
Draft Day
Before the 2025 Streamer Games begin, Ludwig will host a Draft Day where each team captain selects their team lineup. This will occur on Thursday, August 7 at 12 PM PT:
- West Coast US (PT): 12 PM
- East Coast US (ET): 3 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 8 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 9 PM
- Japan (JST)/Korea (KST): 4 AM (Next day)
Main Event
The 2025 Streamer Games' main event will take place over two days, from Saturday, August 16 to Sunday, August 17. This means viewers will have a full weekend to watch. It begins at:
- West Coast US (PDT): 1 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): 4 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 9 PM
- Central Europe (CET): 10 PM
- Japan (JST) / Korea (KST): 5 AM (Next day)
How to Watch Ludwig's 2025 Red Bull Streamer Games
Since Ludwig's Streamer Games are broadcast live, fans can follow them on several official channels:
- @ludwig on YouTube
- twitch.tv/ludwig
- twitch.tv/redbull
Participating content creators will also likely co-stream and watch party their perspectives.
How to Get Tickets to the 2025 Streamer Games
The 2025 Streamer Games are open to attendees, and tickets are already on sale. Interested fans can navigate to the Streamer Games website for more information about the event, its ticket prices and attendance. The website states ticket access includes "a pre-event fan fest, photo ops, opportunity to buy exclusive event merch, and more!"
As of July 30 2025, ticket prices are:
- 1-day General Admission: 35 USD
- General Admission Weekend Pass: 60 USD
Esports Significance
The streaming and content creation industry is closely interconnected with the esports ecosystem. Many esports organizations scout players using their social media platforms, and pro players often continue streaming throughout their competitive careers.
Streamer tournaments have become a huge trend. While they aren't as high-stakes as official game circuits, they often introduce new players to the concept of gaming as a sport and unite different creators' audiences. Ludwig has recently hosted several successful events blending competition on and off the virtual battlefield: the Mogul Chessboxing Championship in 2022 combined two (vastly different) sports, and the more recent Basketball Jam occurred in mid-July.