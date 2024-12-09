Ludwig's Twitch Return: How to Watch League Week
Popular streamer Ludwig has a complex relationship with League of Legends, but if there's one thing we know about the MOBA's players, it's that they always return for just one more game. After uninstalling the title in 2022, Ludwig is finally returning to League of Legends — and Twitch — with a 100-hour 'League Week' marathon stream. Here's everything we know about Ludwig's League of Legends background, his League Week stream and his return to Twitch.
Who is Ludwig?
Ludwig Ahgren is a 29-year-old American streamer, entreprenuer and influencer. Ahgren has 3.2 million followers on Twitch and 6.43 million subscribers on YouTube. He is known for his gaming and collaboration streams and for organizing influencer events. At the 2024 Streamer Awards, Ludwig won the 'Best Streamed Event' title for his 'Streamer Games'.
Ludwig's League of Legends History
In one stream from September 16 2022, Ludwig spoke about his experience playing League of Legends. In a clip on YouTube, the streamer uninstalled the game from his PC and stated:
In the short time that I started playing League of Legends the past 2 weeks, my life quality has DRASTICALLY decreased. I sleep worse. I eat worse. I drink less water. I feel worse, I am less happy. I don't have as much free time. I can't hang out with my girlfriend as much, I can't catch up on shows I want to catch up on.- Ludwig.
Ludwig then elaborated, explaining that he believed League of Legends' ranked system was the game's worst aspect and that removing it would bring 'salvation' to players worldwide.
Ludwig is no stranger to the game and has previously played League of Legends in the 2022 influencer event Ultimate Crown. The event pit two teams, one led by Ninja and another by Mr Beast, against each other in a competitive showmatch.
Team Ninja included Ninja, Sapnap, Ludwig, Doublelift and Tyler1. Doublelift is a retired pro player who previously represented Team Solo Mid (TSM) and 100 Thieves, and Tyler1 is a renowned League of Legends streamer who has hit challenger in all five in-game roles. Comparatively, Ludwig had almost no League of Legends experience at the time of the event and his account was level 18.
While Team Ninja emerged victorious in one charity match, they lost the event's two main showmatches (largely due to Ludwig's gameplay) and the higher-ranked Tyler1 was frustrated at playing with such a low-level teammate. After the game, Tyler1 raged at Ludwig's poor performance, calling him a "dumb a**" and saying:
He doesn't even react to them [...] coming and dies [...] I said it stern and firm, I said 'Ludwig, you need to f---ing listen bro.'- Tyler1's Ludwig rant
Tyler1 also called Ludwig an "absolute liability" in a post-match interview. Since the event, the two have flamed each other back and forth and reacted to each other's League of Legends plays. In early November, Tyler1 reacted with horror to one recent play Ludwig made against Illaoi, blaming him for the Champion's nerf — "This is why Illaoi's getting nerfed, by the way, because he's an idiot" — and referencing his rank as "LudwigLO".
Later, Ludwig snuck into Tyler1's TwitchCon Meet and Greet with a mask. The two streamers made a bet that Ludwig could reach Platinum in League of Legends upon meeting.
Ludwig's Goal: Platinum in League of Legends
In 2024, Ludwig has begun this monumental challenge: the streamer aims to reach the game's Platinum rank by the end of the year with almost no experience. Ludwig began the goal after Tyler1's bet and started in the game's lowest possible Iron rank.
Ludwig did hit Bronze (the next rank up from Iron) in October 2024. However, he stagnated in Bronze 2 for weeks before eventually progressing to Silver 4 in Ranked Solo/Duo. In Ranked Flex, Ludwig is Gold 3. According to League of Legends tracking site op.gg, Ludwig's win rate is currently 39% in his last 20 games.
To hit Plat, Ludwig will have to progress through League of Legends' Silver and Gold ranks, each of which contain four subdivisions. If Ludwig sweeps through Gold, it is still possible for him to hit Platinum by the end of the year, but the process will be extremely difficult.
Ludwig is a Jungle player. The Jungle role primarily roams the map, gains vision and obtains gold through objectives. He mainly plays Fiddlesticks and Amumu. Fans have noted that Jungle is one of the most difficult roles for a new player to learn, so this decision might contribute to Ludwig's stagnated rank.
Ludwig Returns for League Week
Starting on December 8 2024, Ludwig will resume his League of Legends climb. The streamer has dubbed this journey 'League Week'. Ludwig will stream this event live on Twitch in an 100-hour marathon stream.
The League Week stream is Ludwig's first personal stream on Twitch in three years since he signed a 2021 deal to stream on YouTube. He revealed the event with a trailer on YouTube, titled 'I'm going back to Twitch.' The video highlights his most comedic and impressive League of Legends plays from 2022 to 2024. It also includes a voice-over of Tyler1's raging reaction to his Ultimate Crown performance.
Only time will tell if Ludwig can escape the League of Legends ELO trenches and redeem himself to Tyler1. The streamer has sought coaching, examined League of Legends reddit posts and even created Excel spreadsheets to improve his in-game performance. The Twitch community is excitedly watching, and Ludwig's stream has over 25,000 concurrent viewers as of 9:30 PM EST on December 8 2024.
How to Watch Ludwig's League of Legends Marathon
Ludwig and CDawgVA will be Live for 100 hours straight on Twitch. You can watch both perspectives throughout their games. Both streamers plan to sleep, but are playing old videos to keep chat entertained during the downtime.