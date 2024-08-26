"The Payment Was Over a Year Late": Ludwig Updates Fans About Worst Sponsor Situation
Content creator Ludwig Ahgren recently opened up about a sponsor he regrets working with, claiming they didn't pay him what he earned.
When a fan asked Ludwig the sponsor he regretted the most during his career, the popular streamer immediately answered American Card Room, a poker company that solely wanted him to play poker on their site.
Ludwig said he's not against playing poker. The regret comes from American Card Room allegedly "refusing" to pay him out. The money he earned playing poker was then gambled on their site but it was "so f—ing hard to get money out" when he won tournaments.
Added Ludwig: "If it's hard for me that means it's hard for the other people I'm promoting them to. And I think they're a dogs— site."
Once Ludwig opened up about his negative experience with ACR, other content creators of all sizes came forward with similar issues while working with the sponsor. Chess star Alexandra Botez said she hasn't been paid for over a year after working with American Card Room.
Fans started to condemn the site, shocked that they'd think it was a smart business plan to scam mainstream content creators.
Ludwig Comes Forward on ACR Sponsor Drama
As the discussion continued to go viral online, Ludwig decided to make a few clarifications for his fans.
According to Ludwig, the payments were allegedly handled through End Game, not ACR. When Ludwig had tried to reach out to American Card Room about his payment issues, apparently End Game called him and told him that it was "foolish" to have done that.
It ended up taking a year for him to get the money he earned on ACR, although calling ACR directly resulted in him finally getting the money "shortly after."
Ludwig then noted that he's heard people say that American Card Room had improved their payout system since 2020. He said the speeds have improved although he isn't involved with the sponsor anymore.
Fans were still skeptical, with many pointing out that PayMoneyWubby had similar issues just one or two years ago. Others discussed their own shady experiences while using the site. This led to some Ludwig viewers wondering why he hadn't "warned" them about the shady site back when it was happening and waited years later.