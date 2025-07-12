Luka Dončić's Awkward Apology to Ludwig is Going Viral
As a mainstay in the esports community, Ludwig Ahgren's fans are familiar with his frequent streamer tournaments. This month, Ludwig is hosting another event with a twist: his Basketball Jam will feature internet personalities as they compete on the court. After reaching out to Los Angeles Lakers point guard Luka Dončić with an invitation, Ludwig received an unexpected video response, and it's going viral. Let's recap.
Who Is Luka Dončić?
Luka Dončić is a professional basketball player and NBA athlete. He began his pro career in 2015, and has since played in 5 NBA All-Star games and represented his home country, Slovenia, through its national team. Dončić currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, and made headlines earlier in 2025 for his unexpected mid-season trade from the Dallas Mavericks.
Luka's Viral Message: Ludwig's Basketball Invite
Ludwig Ahgren, a streamer, content creator and commentator in the esports industry, is hosting a Basketball Jam tournament on Saturday, July 12 2025. The event will include six teams of streamers and influencers, who compete against each other for the grand prize. Naturally, Luka Dončić came to mind as a potential celebrity guest, so Ludwig reached out to his team online.
A while later, Ludwig received an unexpected reply: while Dončić could not attend the tournament due to scheduling conflict, he sent over a personalized video apologizing and asking Ludwig to 'hang out' in the future.
In the clip, Dončić says:
"Hey Ludwig, I know how hard you've worked. Good luck in the tournament. I wish I could be there. Let's hang out? Ok, bye!"
Ludwig reacted to the post on X.com, calling it "the greatest video I've ever seen." It has since gone viral, with over 90,000 likes and nearly 5 million views in just a few hours.
Community Reactions
Dončić's clip immediately sparked memes in Ludwig's community due to its endearing awkwardness and corporate vibe. NBA reporter @mollyhannahm joked, "from now on when i have to cancel plans i'm just going to send this video."
Another user, @yeeeeezos, included a threatening meme of Gru from Despicable Me, insinuating that Luka looked like he was being held hostage. Fellow netizen @kung_jook agrees, saying "Bro they had him at gunpoint," and @yojustcolby opined "It looks like a video I would send to my friends so they knew I was being held captive." Many commenters also remarked that while the video resembled a cameo or an A.I.-generated script, it likely just reflects Luka's naturally introverted personality.
Related Article: Ludwig and League Community Call for Second NA MSI Slot After EU Flop Era
Esports Impact
While Luka Dončić won't be present at the Basketball Jam, his video has still brought plenty of attention to the esports community due to its unexpected meme status. NBA fans and gamers alike are seeing reposts and clips, sparking conversation.
Dončić is also involved in esports through his competitive queue standings. When Luka isn't playing point guard, he's playing Tank, and he has actually hit the role's Top 500 rank in Overwatch. Famous streamers, including m0xy, have even spotted him in-game.
Several of Ludwig's fans referenced this fun fact in the replies, with one saying: "Make it an overwatch tournament and he's gonna be free all of a sudden."