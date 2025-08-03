'It's All A Show of Skill' - Machina X Flayon Talks VTubers, Fighting Games and Playing to a Crowd
It has become a common sight to see creators and personalities from different spaces come together for collaborations in recent years, with fighting games being no exception. But one area of intrigue that is still evolving is people you might not expect competing in events, with fighting games and VTubers sitting right at the center of this streaming Venn diagram.
Because VTubers play by a different set of rules than other content creators when it comes to their general online presence, competing in events can be challenging. Something that is only online matches up fine, but how about if winning involves playing on a stage or traveling to an event like Evo? That is where things get interesting, and why the growing presence of corporate and indie VTubers showing up to throw down is so compelling to their fans and new faces that might not be into the ecosystem.
How Does a VTuber Approach Competing in Live Tournaments?
Stepping into the shoes of the ace mecha pilot of HOLOSTARS English Machina X Flayon, he entered Sajam Slam 4 in January with a background in fighting games but needing to adapt his mindset and content to fit the event’s format, something that is becoming more common as streaming events continue to become more prevalent.
While Machina X Flayon is a variety streamer from Hololive at heart, he is one of very few large VTubers that actively includes fighting games in his regular content lineup, ranging from anything like Guilty Gear Strive to Street Fighter. And he was doing all of that before creator-centric tournaments started popping off, though his heart truly lies with games like BlazBlue, specifically Blazblue: Continuum Shift II, or his first fighting game ever, Melty Blood Act Cadenza.
The biggest adjustment for him, and other creators who join, is how to work the game they are training to compete in into their streaming schedule. Especially for bigger VTubers who are typically known for bouncing around to different games, shifting focus to a single title, and trying to balance being entertaining with competing can be jarring for themselves and their audience.
How is Competing in an Event Different From Streaming or Performing?
Even before becoming a VTuber, Flayon admits his background in theatre gave him an edge when it comes to performing in front of an audience, and that applies to competing in fighting games to. He says performances and playing in events follow “two different kinds of scripts” but share a similar kind of stage.
“I think [competing in fighting games] is similar to recording a show or song. There is always something, or someone, you will have to match,” Flayon said. “If you’re recording a cover, you will have to match what people know you for if you have a certain singing style or tend to put a lot more emotion into your vocals. You have to replicate that because that’s your brand. I think when it comes to fighting games, you’re still putting on a show, and there is also no time for smoke and mirrors. It’s one-on-one. It’s all a show of skill, and you have to adapt.”
Flayon goes on to use the age-old comparison of how playing fighting games means there are no excuses, because everything just “falls back to me” when it comes to winning. You can’t blame a teammate or rely on someone backstage to fill time for you; you only have your own abilities to rely on.
During a more traditional entertainment event, such as a concert or performance, there is also no real dead air because there is a team of people working behind the scenes to ensure things run smoothly and fans are constantly being entertained. But in a tournament, it is on the player or streamer to bring the energy on their own since not every broadcast will have the benefit of commentators.
“You have to talk to yourself to fill space and keep up your own energy,” Flayon said. “I think the pressure there is I can talk a big game and be charismatic no matter what, but there’s a difference between messing up on stream like a one-man show and trying to match the expectations of everyone watching or the team you're working with to make sure a show goes great.”
This was also something reflected by Cover CEO Motoaki “YAGOO” Tanigo last year, when he noted that “it's quite difficult for hardcore players or team members to put up a good performance or good play while they are streaming, because they really have to hold focus on the competitive side of the esports.” Which is one reason why many streamers, and especially VTubers, might focus on the more casual or loosely competitive approach to streaming and collaboration, rather than outright competitions.
VTubers, Esports, and a Future in Competitive Content Spaces
While he isn’t sure where the future lies for VTubers in competitive event spaces, Flayon isn’t going to stop trying to compete in future tournaments. Specifically, he wants to join events that might “scare” him, such as Tekken or King of Fighters, since he will have to learn and improve at something new.
Eventually, Flayon wants to host his own tournament involving other Hololive talent from the English and Japanese branches, especially since events like the Sajam Slam have sparked more interest from non-FGC content creators. This includes some of his fellow Hololive talent, such as Gavis Bettel, who has previously taken rounds off of him when they played, or potentially handing an arcade stick to adventurer extraordinaire Regis Altare.
“When you see a fighting game, especially back in the day, people get scared because of all the combos and inputs. But these days, fighting games are a lot more accessible,” Flayon said. “I still don’t think people really see that accessibility until these big events [happen] and show how easy it is once you pick up a controller. Then it is like ‘oh wait, it’s not that hard to actually play.’”
It isn’t like we haven’t already seen multiple VTubers appear in events like the Sajam Slam outside of Flayon either. Mogu and Shoomimi both competed in the same event that he did, and Shoomimi even won Sajam Slam 5 alongside Team Riddles. We’ve also seen dokibird, Victoria Brightshield, Kanna Yanagi, Zentreya and more compete across the various iterations of the event.
The point is, VTubers from multiple major corporations and the indie space have competed, with the only real issue being the logistics of someone playing in an event’s finals hosted physically. Though even that limitation is being worked around, with things Flayon’s cardboard cutout at the Reject Fight Night x Sajam Slam International Championships to dokibird showing up digitally for a watch party at Evo with the rest of her Sajam Slam team.
And, as their inclusion in events becomes more commonplace, the hope is that we see more VTubers of all sizes get involved in the fighting game community at every level.
“Honestly, I’m really excited. It reminds me of [the differences between] acting and voice acting. Some people can do on camera, but then there’s a whole lot of talent that mainly do voiceover or only have remote capabilities to record and act since they can’t fly around to Hollywood to perform,” Flayon said. “That is what VTubing reminds us of. There’s talent everywhere, and seeing events like these featuring so many of them is exciting.”