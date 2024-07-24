Madden Championship Series Expands for New Title
As hype builds for the release of Madden 25 next month, the game's main esports tournament circuit is ready to return bigger and better than ever. The Madden 25 Championship Series will offer a total of $1.7 million in prize money. Tournaments will take place across the U.S., United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Canada, and Australia, the latter of which joins the circuit this year.
Additionally, USAA has joined the MCS as the official insurance partner and will be featured in-game on jerseys and the stadium itself.
For players looking to compete in between major events, the MCS will offer monthly challenges from August to December with a combined prize pool of $600,000.
The season will culminate in the $1 million Madden Bowl to be held Super Bowl weekend in February 2025.
To participate in events, players can click here to register and view the full schedule on the MCS website.
Madden 25 will release for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on August 13, 2024.