Madden 25 Names Five Legends to Ring of Honor Class
EA Sports' Madden 25 has added five more players to their Ring of Honor class.
The Madden 25 Ring of Honor class added five former NFL players to its class. The class members will all be 99 overalls and be available for Madden Ultimate Team gamers to play. The players in the game will also enjoy unique in-game challenges that highlight the most significant moments of their careers and be ambassadors of former NFL head coach John Madden's legacy.
MUT players can receive a Ring of Honor token to upgrade the five members. They'll have opportunities to play challenges, complete their sets, and more to earn rewards and Ring of Honor members. Here's a look at the newest members of the Madden Ring of Honor class in 2025:
Peyton Manning
Manning was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and has won three NFL MVPs during his career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. His top ratings in the game include being a 99 overall with his short throw accuracy, medium throw accuracy, throw under pressure, and play action. MUT players will have a ball throwing it with one of the smartest quarterbacks in NFL history.
Ray Lewis
The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker earned 12 Pro Bowl selections, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and was on the cover of the Madden 05 game. Lewis is marked as a "run stopper" on his card, with 99 overall ratings on tackling, play recognition, and power.
Marshawn Lynch
The Beast Quake creator was selected to five Pro Bowls, led the NFL in rushing touchdowns two years in a row in 2013 and 2014, and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012. Lynch marked up 99 overalls in carry, trucking, and brake tackle attributes.
Joe Thomas
Joe Thomas made history in his NFL career as the first offensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl in his first 10 seasons. Thomas also earned six selections to the first-team All-Pro team and two to the second team. He's rated at a 99 overall in awareness, pass block, and pass block finesse.
Sean Taylor
One of the league's best safeties from 2004 through 2007, Sean Taylor earned two Pro Bowl selections and a second-team All-Pro selection before his untimely passing in November 2007. Once voted as the hard-hitting player in the NFL, Taylor earned a 99 overall rating on power and added 98 overall ratings on speed, pursuit, and zone coverage.
Esports Impact
MUT players benefit dramatically if they can get their hands on these players' cards. Manning gives players the most accurate quarterback on offense, and Lynch and Thomas make running the ball easier. Defensively, Lewis will be able to stop the run efficiently, and Taylor is a playmaker in the secondary as he can create turnovers and lay a massive hit when needed.
