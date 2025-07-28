First Look at Madden 26 Ultimate Team! Core Elite O-Line and D-Line Revealed
Madden 26's Ultimate Team revealed its first piece of new information with the new Core Elite top 10s.
On Monday, Madden 26 showcased the seven members of the 99 Overall Club while Ultimate Team announced the schedule for the week, including the releases for Core Elite top 10 players. The first was the offensive linemen and the defensive linemen.
Who would make the cut of the top 10, and who are considered the best linemen in Ultimate Team in Madden 26? Here's a look at the rankings.
Related Article: Madden 26 Reveals the New 99 Club Prior Ahead of Ratings Release
Core Elite Top 10 Offensive Linemen
Starting with the offensive linemen, there's a four-way tie for first place with an 85 overall. The lowest ranking is an overall of 83. The Philadelphia Eagles have the most players in the top 10, with Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson on there.
Penei Sewell, RT
- Overall - 85
- Strength - 87
- Awareness - 83
- Pass Blocking - 79
- Pass Block Power - 83
- Pass Block Finesse - 75
- Run Blocking - 85
- Run Block Power - 86
- Run Block Finesse - 85
Trent Williams, LT
- Overall - 85
- Strength - 85
- Awareness - 83
- Pass Blocking - 82
- Pass Block Power - 84
- Pass Block Finesse - 80
- Run Blocking - 82
- Run Block Power - 85
- Run Block Finesse - 83
Creed Hunphrey, C
- Overall - 85
- Strength - 81
- Awareness - 83
- Pass Blocking - 82
- Pass Block Power - 85
- Pass Block Finesse - 79
- Run Blocking - 84
- Run Block Power - 85
- Run Block Finesse - 82
Joe Thuney, LG
- Overall - 85
- Strength - 79
- Awareness - 87
- Pass Blocking - 87
- Pass Block Power - 86
- Pass Block Finesse - 86
- Run Blocking - 83
- Run Block Power - 81
- Run Block Finesse - 85
Tristan Wirfs, LT
- Overall - 84
- Strength - 85
- Awareness - 82
- Pass Blocking - 85
- Pass Block Power - 84
- Pass Block Finesse - 85
- Run Blocking - 78
- Run Block Power - 76
- Run Block Finesse - 80
Lane Johnson, RT
- Overall - 84
- Strength - 84
- Awareness - 83
- Pass Blocking - 83
- Pass Block Power - 83
- Pass Block Finesse - 83
- Run Blocking - 82
- Run Block Power - 82
- Run Block Finesse - 84
Quinn Meinerz, RG
- Overall - 84
- Strength - 86
- Awareness - 85
- Pass Blocking - 79
- Pass Block Power - 80
- Pass Block Finesse - 82
- Run Blocking - 82
- Run Block Power - 85
- Run Block Finesse - 83
Quenton Nelson, LG
- Overall - 84
- Strength - 85
- Awareness - 85
- Pass Blocking - 84
- Pass Block Power - 82
- Pass Block Finesse - 86
- Run Blocking - 85
- Run Block Power - 86
- Run Block Finesse - 84
Erik McCoy, C
- Overall - 83
- Strength - 80
- Awareness - 83
- Pass Blocking - 80
- Pass Block Power - 78
- Pass Block Finesse - 84
- Run Blocking - 84
- Run Block Power - 78
- Run Block Finesse - 84
Landon Dickerson, LG
- Overall - 83
- Strength - 84
- Awareness - 84
- Pass Blocking - 81
- Pass Block Power - 84
- Pass Block Finesse - 77
- Run Blocking - 83
- Run Block Power - 81
- Run Block Finesse - 80
Related Article: College Football 26 Dynasty Mode Receives First Update
Core Elite Top 10 Defensive Linemen
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is the only 85 overall defensive lineman. There are players who have an overall at 82.
Chris Jones, DT
- Overall - 85
- Speed - 59
- Acceleration - 65
- Strength - 87
- Tackle - 87
- Play Recognition - 85
- Block Shedding - 85
- Power Move - 85
- Finesse Move - 77
Cameron Heyward, DT
- Overall - 84
- Speed - 61
- Acceleration - 59
- Strength - 85
- Tackle - 85
- Play Recognition - 85
- Block Shedding - 85
- Power Move - 84
- Finesse Move - 69
Dexter Lawrence, DT
- Overall - 84
- Speed - 62
- Acceleration - 65
- Strength - 87
- Tackle - 85
- Play Recognition - 85
- Block Shedding - 80
- Power Move - 85
- Finesse Move - 75
Quinnen Williams, DT
- Overall - 83
- Speed - 70
- Acceleration - 69
- Strength - 83
- Tackle - 79
- Play Recognition - 80
- Block Shedding - 85
- Power Move - 83
- Finesse Move - 76
Nnamdi Madubuike, DT
- Overall - 83
- Speed - 67
- Acceleration - 69
- Strength - 86
- Tackle - 82
- Play Recognition - 81
- Block Shedding - 84
- Power Move - 72
- Finesse Move - 83
Vita Vea, DT
- Overall - 83
- Speed - 59
- Acceleration - 58
- Strength - 85
- Tackle - 83
- Play Recognition - 83
- Block Shedding - 82
- Power Move - 85
- Finesse Move - 77
Christian Wilkins, DT
- Overall - 82
- Speed - 65
- Acceleration - 64
- Strength - 81
- Tackle - 83
- Play Recognition - 81
- Block Shedding - 83
- Power Move - 78
- Finesse Move - 64
Derrick Brown, DT
- Overall - 82
- Speed - 59
- Acceleration - 62
- Strength - 84
- Tackle - 85
- Play Recognition - 80
- Block Shedding - 81
- Power Move - 79
- Finesse Move - 61
Jalen Carter, DT
- Overall - 82
- Speed - 68
- Acceleration - 74
- Strength - 85
- Tackle - 82
- Play Recognition - 77
- Block Shedding - 75
- Power Move - 83
- Finesse Move - 69
Jeffrey Simmons, DT
- Overall - 82
- Speed - 64
- Acceleration - 68
- Strength - 83
- Tackle - 77
- Play Recognition - 80
- Block Shedding - 83
- Power Move - 80
- Finesse Move - 76
Esports Impact
There are eight more position groups getting released throughout the week, but the first batch of the top 10 tells gamers everything they need to know about Ultimate Team. The offensive linemen look to be more dominant than the big guys on defense.
It's interesting to see if the trend in Ultimate Team with overalls will heavily favor offensive players over defensive ones. Four more days to see who else will be the top players at each position that players should hope to get in the game mode.
Related Article: Major Update Coming to College Football 26 This Week: Patch Notes, Downtime