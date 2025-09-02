Mafiathon 3 is Already Insane: Huge Guests, Record Numbers, Charity Collab - Day 1 Recap
Just a day after its kickoff, Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 is breaking the internet. Kim Kardashian, Roman Atwood and the Jabbawockeez all appeared as celebrity guests, and details are emerging about upcoming rap collabs and challenges. Plus, the stream already hit the 100,000 subscriber mark. Let's recap everything to know about Mafiathon 3's first night live and what viewers can expect next.
Kim Kardashian Appears at Mafiathon 3
Kai Cenat started Mafiathon 3 off with a surprise celebrity guest. Influencer, entrepreneur and reality TV star Kim Kardashian attended the subathon's first evening, and her son Saint West accompanied her.
Kai and Kim chatted about life. She offered viewers a motivational speech, noting that "It's totally ok in life if you don't know what you want to do" and encouraging them to stay "disciplined" and "patient." The group played the Noodle Game with pool floaties, and Kim and Saint also pranked Kai by throwing a table onto him (while he wore a helmet, of course... safety first!)
Notably, Kim K confirmed she has watched Cenat's Streamer University series. She mentioned her favorite participants were DDG and Wendy.
Mafiathon 3 Jabbawockeez Visit
Who Are the Jabbawockeez?
The Jabbawockeez, a well-known dance team, were also a main feature in Mafiathon 3's kickoff. The hip-hop group hails from California and gained recognition for their reality TV appearances, winning and competing on multiple shows. Throughout their career, the crew has won a Lifetime Achievement Award and hosted a YouTube channel with millions of subscribers.
The Jabbawockeez performed several dance routines on Kai Cenat's channel. They had Cenat join in on the fun, teaching him signature moves. The Jabbawockeez also took a moment to announce an upcoming Las Vegas residency, beginning on October 24.
Rakai's Homework Jail
2xRaKai is part of Kai Cenat's content collective AMP. However, he might be too busy to participate in Mafiathon 3 festivities: Kai has effectively placed Rakai in 'homework jail,' a classroom in the Mafiathon 3 mansion where he will complete assignments in a 'Homeworkathon.'
Cenat warned RaKai, "you are not escaping this." The room even has classic schoolhouse desks and a supervising teacher.
Kai Cenat x On the Radar Rap Collab
While touring the Mafiathon 3 mansion, Cenat stopped by a special studio. Decked out in bright red, the space features several speakers, wall murals and recording equipment. Mafiathon 3 will reportedly collaborate with On the Radar, an underground rap platform, to showcase "live freestyles." During the partnership, Kai Cenat will co-host a "Mafia Freestyles" radio stream. It even has its own dedicated radio station, 103 FM.
Roman Atwood Appears at Mafiathon
Kai Cenat has mentioned vlogger and prank YouTuber Roman Atwood as an inspiration in his streaming endeavors. Atwood often makes content alongside his wife, Brittany, and their two kids; the family shares a channel @RomanAtwoodVlogs with over 15 million subscribers.
The entire Atwood family pulled up to Mafiathon to surprise Kai and say hello. The group celebated a new subscriber milestone together, reminisced on Roman and Brittany's content creation career and talked about what it takes to be a content creator.
A Rat in the Mafiathon Mansion?
Eagle-eyed viewers spotted another unexpected guest: a tiny rat may have found its way into the Mafiathon Mansion. Kai Cenat's viewers clipped the critter scurrying across a wall and sent him the video, which caused a quick crash-out: "Oh my gosh... the second time this has happened to me in my career?!"
Almost 150,000 Subscribers
Previously, Cenat stated his goal of 1 million Twitch subscribers after Mafiathon 3. Just a day in, he is already well on his way: as of September 2 2025, Mafiathon currently sits at around 149,600 subs. The Atwood family celebrated Kai's 130,000 subscriber milestone with him. Kai has also promised that Lebron James will cut his hair if Mafiathon 3 surpasses the 1 million mark.
What Does Mafiathon 3 Mean for Esports and Gaming?
Kai Cenat's fanbase is built by gamers, and his intricate Sekiro and Minecraft setup have a special place in fans' hearts. He also has his own Fortnite skin in the game's Icon Series. However, Cenat is also one of the first Twitch streamers to cross into mainstream celebrity, and his high-profile Mafiathon 3 collabs showcase a connection with current pop culture.
Cenat's streams have majorly impacted streaming culture. If Mafiathon 3 successfully obtains 1 million subs, Cenat will set a new Twitch record. He is also largely responsible for subathons' growing in popularity, proving that long-form streams can be profitable and maintain consistent viewership.
Twitch is currently suffering a view count drop according to stat-tracking site Stream Charts, and it has recently encountered its lowest viewership month in 5 years. Mafiathon could help pull those numbers up, potentially revitalizing the Twitch sphere.