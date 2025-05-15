Magic The Gathering Final Fantasy Arena Release Date, Rewards, Commander Decks
While Magic: The Gathering is always a popular topic, the new Final Fantasy expansion for the Universes Beyond series has taken the internet by storm. This official crossover product will not only bring the two IP together, but the Square Enix-inspired cards will also be fully legal in Standard play.
Magic: The Gathering - Final Fantasy is a large, Universes Beyond release that will officially be marked as the franchise’s 105th expansion. The set itself features art and effects from across every existing Final Fantasy title, split into various products such as Commander-specific decks or full on booster bundles.
Magic The Gathering Final Fantasy - All Products, Prices, and Release Dates
Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy is a Standard set, which means it has several different product types for players to nab. This includes booster packs, bundles, and pre-constructed decks for the regular game and Commander, which all release on June 13.
MTG - Final Fantasy Product
Price
Play Booster (Single)
$6.99
Collector Booster
$37.99
Bundle
$69.99
Gift Bundle
$89.99
Starter Kit
$19.99
Commander Deck
$69.99
Collector's Edition Commander Deck
$149.99
- Final Fantasy - Play Booster: 30 Play Booster packs, with each pack including 14 cards (six to seven Commons, three Uncommons, one Wildcard of any rarity, one Non-foil Rare or Mythic Rare, one Traditional Foil, one Land, and one Non-foil Token or Art card.)
- Final Fantasy - Collector Booster: 12 Collector Boosters packs, with each pack containing 15 cards (three Traditional Foil Commons, three Traditional Foil Uncommons, one Non-Foil Booster Fun Common or Uncommon, One Traditional Foil or Surge Foil Booster Fun Common or Uncommon, one Traditional Foil basic Land, one Traditioanl Foil Defualt Frame Rare or Mythic Rare, three Booster Fun Rares or Mythic Rares), one Final Fantasy Through the Ages bonus sheet card, one Traditional Foil/Surge Foil/Colorful Chocobo Rare or Mythical Rare, and one Traditional Foil double-sided token.
- Final Fantasy - Bundle: Nine Final Fantasy - Play Boosters, two Traditional Foil extended art cards from 161 extended-art legendary cards, 32 Full-art basic Lands, one Spindown die, and one Final Fantasy card-storage box.
- Final Fantasy - Gift Bundle: Nine Final Fantasy - Play Boosters, one Collector Booster, two Traditional Foil extended art cards from 161 extended-art legendary cards, 32 Full-art basic Lands, one Spindown die, and one Final Fantasy card-storage box.
- Final Fantasy - Commander Decks: Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck based on one of four Final Fantasy games/characters (one Traditional Foil Face Commander, one Traditional Foil Featured Commander, and 98 Non-foil cards) with 10 double sided tokens, one Collector Booster sample pack, one Reference card, and a deck box.
- Final Fantasy - Commander Decks (Collector’s Edition): The same as the normal Commander Decks but with one Surge Foil Face Commander, one Surge Foil Featured Commander, and 98 Non-foil cards (along with other slight differences.)
- Final Fantasy - Starter Kit: Two 60-card preconstructed decks (Cloud, Planet's Champion and Sephiroth, Planet's Heir) with four double-sided tokens, two MTG Arena code cards, and two deck boxes.
- Final Fantasy - Prerelease Pack (Prerelease Only): Six Final Fantasy - Play Boosters, one Traditional Foil year-stamped Rare or Mythic Rare, one deck box, and one Spindown die (with a one in 20 chance to be a special acrylic variant.)
Prerelease for MTG - Final Fantasy will run from June 6 to 12, leading into the June 13 full release.
This set is full of cool alternate arts and full arts for Final Fantasy fans to collect. One of the most interesting inclusions is Cid, Timeless Artificer, who has 15 different alternate-art variants based on the character’s different appearances throughout the Final Fantasy franchise.
Magic The Gathering Final Fantasy - New Secret Lair Cards
As part of this major set of Final Fantasy releases, Wizards of the Coast and Square Enix are also teaming up for a triple set of Final Fantasy Secret Lair drops. These will be released with non-foil and rainbow foil variants and in English and Japanese once they go live as part of the Secret Lair Superdrop on June 9 at 9am PT.
Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over will feature world-ending villains and spells, with Star of Extinction becoming Sephiroth’s Meteorfall. The Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire includes iconic hero spells, with Thunderbolt turning into Vivi's Thunder Magic. Lastly, Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons will turn iconic MTG weapons into Final Fantasy counterparts, like Umezawa's Jitte as Cloud's Buster Sword.
Secret Drop Product
Cards Included
Prices
Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Game Over
One of each:
Non-foil: $29.99
Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Grimoire
One of each:
Non-foil: $29.99
Secret Lair x FINAL FANTASY: Weapons
One of each:
Non-foil: $29.99
If you want all three of the sets in both rarities, you can purchase a $199.99 bundle in English or Japanese, a Summer Superdrop bundle will be available that combines both of those bundles into one for $399.99 too.
A special rainbow foil Gilded Lotus promo card will also be bundled in with select purchases from the Superdrop.
Magic The Gathering Final Fantasy - MTG Arena Items, Set Mastery, and More
MTG Arena will also be getting the Final Fantasy set a bit before it launches fully in the physical game. The MTG Arena set drops on June 10, with more updates set to release for the digital TCG on June 13.
Pre-order bundles for the Final Fantasy set are already live on MTG Arena, giving players access to items in the game right now with packs and other cosmetics to come at launch:
MTG Arena Final Fantasy Bundle
Items Included
Pack Bundle
At Purchase:
Play Bundle
At Purchase:
Pass Bundle
At Purchase:
Prices for the MTG Arena - Final Fantasy bundles are included in the game client and vary depending on your region.
The Final Fantasy set will also be part of both Set Mastery and the Mastery Pass once it is live in MTG Arena. Final Fantasy Set Mastery goes to level 50, with rewards through level 45 for all players. Mastery Pass purchases will include additional rewards through level 50 and beyond. Here is what is offered in each variation:
Magic The Gathering Final Fantasy - All Set Mastery Rewards
- 21 Magic: The Gathering packs
- Five Master Orbs redeemable in the Final Fantasy Mastery Emporium
These rewards will be collectible for all players, while Mastery Pass rewards are only available to those who purchase the Final Fantasy Mastery Pass.
Magic The Gathering Final Fantasy - All Mastery Pass Rewards
- Cloud avatar
- 20 packs: Four of each of Final Fantasy, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Foundations, Aetherdrift, and Duskmourn: House of Horror
- 10 Final Fantasy Mythic Rare card rewards and additional uncommon cards
- Cloud card sleeves
- Sephiroth “exquisite” card sleeves
- 34 Master Orbs, 15 Common card styles, and 10 Uncommon card styles
- One Player Draft token
- 4,000 Gold and 1,200 Gems
- Three unique Chocobo companions
Additional sleeves and card styles will be available in the Final Fantasy Emporium in exchange for the Mastery Orbs.
Magic The Gathering Final Fantasy - Esports and Meta Impact
The meta for MTG will shift pretty substantially once the Final Fantasy set releases, as it is Standard legal and includes new mechanics pulled directly from the games and modified to fit MTG. From Job Select allowing Equipment to give multiple boosts to equipped creatures to Tiered spells getting more powerful the more mana you pour into them, that is just the start.
Saga creatures bring the famous Final Fantasy summons into the game in a familiar form, Adventures are back to act as permanent lands with usable spells, and much more. Some cards like Traveling Chocobo, Vivi Ornitier, the Summons, and even Cloud, Midgar Mercenary show some early potential, though the early outlook on the set appears to be that the many cards are a bit strange or too expensive to find a home in Standard metas.
All of this while the set is packed with 16 games worth of Final Fantasy representation.
The official Magic: The Gathering website has a full breakdown of new and returning mechanics featured in the Final Fantasy set, which gives you an early look at what you need to prepare for ahead of the June 13 release.