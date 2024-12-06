Mai Shiranui Joins Street Fighter 6 in Early 2025 After Smashing Reveal
Capcom didn’t wait for The Game Awards to drop a hype Street Fighter 6 update, instead opting to show off the first in-game footage of Mai Shiranui a bit earlier.
Mai Shiranui is the second SNK character from the Fatal Fury series coming to Street Fighter 6 as a Season 2 DLC fighter, following Terry Bogard in the game’s September update. And, unlike Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai, Capcom thinks Mai is a good girl!
While plenty of fans are commenting about how her model looks a bit off, the same was said about Terry when he was first shown off in-game. The important thing is the limited stuff we got to see looks fire—literally.
Most of the trailer is just showing off Mai’s interaction with the player character in World Tour mode, where she shows off by smacking some ninjas around with ease. There is no actual gameplay included in the reveal, but that is normal for Capcom, as the Street Fighter team likes to release a first look and then follow it up closer to the character’s release with a more detailed gameplay breakdown.
And speaking of Mai’s release date, we have a bit more information on that now.
Street Fighter 6: When Does Mai Shiranui Release?
We still don’t have a release date for Mai Shiranui in Street Fighter 6 but Capcom did confirm she will drop at some point in early 2025.
On the initial graphic for SF6’s Season 2 DLC, Mai was listed as a Winter 2025 character. For Capcom, this likely means she will release before the end of March. If we are following SF6’s current DLC release history, Capcom will either put Mai out in January or early February to give players plenty of time to adjust to the new fighter or release her after Capcom Cup 11, which runs from March 5 to 8 in Tokyo.
The final character in this Fighter Pass, Elena, will release in Spring 2025, so expect more details closer to May when we approach events like Evo Japan.