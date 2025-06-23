Mang0 Banned from Future Ludwig Events After Mario Kart Controversy
Joseph "Mang0" Marquez might be one of the greatest Super Smash Bros. Melee players of all time, but his actions outside of the game have often put him under fire for a number of reasons. His most recent incident, however, has seen him “banned” from all future events run by Ludwig Ahgren and his company, which includes many of the largest Melee events in recent years.
During his most recent event the Beerio Kart World Cup, a Nintendo Switch 2-spin on his classic Mario Kart streams, on June 21, Ludwig invited 23 other creators to join him for drinks and races while giving away consoles to his viewers.
Because drinking was directly involved, chaos ensued not long after the stream started. However, at multiple points during the broadcast, Mang0 openly harassed multiple streamers with inappropriate physical actions that have brought the Melee player under fire.
Ludwig Will No Longer Invite Mang0 to Mogul Moves Events
Following Mang0’s actions on stream, where the Melee player made inappropriate actions toward multiple streamers, Ludwig confirmed he would no longer be inviting Mang0 to any events put on by his company, Mogul Moves. This includes streamer-centric events such as Beerio Kart or World’s Greatest Gamer, along with his Super Smash Bros. tournaments.
In Ludwig’s own words, this can’t be chalked up to Mang0 being a “menace” while drunk and acting it up for the camera, this was harassment toward people the player barely knew and “you can’t be cutesy about it.” And while he didn't explicitly say Mang0 was banned forever, his wording made the terms clear.
“It’s a privilege to go to an event man. The whole point of an event is it’s a fun thing to do, have a good ass time,” Ludwig said. “If somebody appearing jeopardizes somebody else having a good time, that just can’t be a thing.”
And, while Ludwig is aware that there are larger conversations going on around Mang0’s actions and what might be done about them for other tournaments and the Melee community as a whole, he is only focused on protecting his team and the events they put on.
Mang0 to ‘Stop Drinking Immediately’ After Inappropriate Actions on Mario Kart Stream
According to Ludwig, Mang0 owned up to his actions and agreed with the streamer’s decision to bar him from attending future Mogul events, but he also made several public statements of his own.
He did call himself a “drunk dumbass,” but acknowledged that he can’t use being drunk as an excuse for making stupid and embarrassing decisions. He promised to privately apologize to anyone he made uncomfortable during the event, accept any consequences that stem from those actions, and “reevaluate” his relationship with alcohol.
About 20 hours after his statement about not downplaying his actions, Mang0 followed it up by stating he talked to a few friends and “realized I have problem” when it comes to drinking.
“Everyone has coddled me for so long and kinda looked the other way when it came to my drinking. [I] don’t want anyone to feel bad for me / defend me. Sorry to everyone I've let down or hurt,” Mang0 said. “I know it just looks like im trying to save face but I genuinely feel so awful about it.. All I've done is reflect on my life and realized i'm a broken human. I will try and redeem myself over time as I always do. Gonna stop drinking immediately and get it together. Sorry that I’m a fuck up but I will and can be better.”
Regardless of what he does next, this is another instance of Mang0’s drinking directly impact his ability to play in events or stream. As a result, he will lose out on the ability to compete in future Mogul streaming events and Melee tournaments put on by Ludwig, which have included massive brackets like the Ludwig Ahgren Championship Series and Scuffed World Tour.
As of June 23, there has been no further action taken by TOs in the Melee community, or larger fighting game community, regarding Mang0’s behavior. His sponsor, Cloud9, has also not made any statement.