Mang0 Says He Supports Supernova Ban, Vows to Be Better
In the continued aftermath of his recent inappropriate inappropriate physical actions during a Mario Kart event, a major Super Smash Bros. tournament has now banned Joseph "Mang0" Marquez from attending and participating.
On June 24, the team behind Supernova, formerly Super Smash Con, released a full statement regarding Mang0’s recent harassment of other streamers during Ludwig Aghren’s Beerio Kart World Cup event on June 21. In this post, the TOs confirmed that Mang0 would no longer be “permitted to attend or participate in Supernova,” when the major event returns from Aug. 7 to 10 in Chantilly, VA.
“The safety and respect of our attendees is of the utmost importance to us,. This decision was made in alignment with our event’s conduct expectations, as well as the standards of our partners,” Supernova’s statement reads. “This decision was not made lightly. We are grateful for Mang0’s understanding, and we hope he is able to take the time and space needed to move forward in a positive direction.”
This decision is the first major tournament organizer outside of Ludwig’s Mogul Moves to make a direct statement about Mang0’s actions and ban him from their event.
It also hits harder because Mang0 is the reigning Supernova champion, having won Supernova 2024 in a 3-1 finals over Cody Schwab last August. Since the event started in 2015, Mang0 has won SSC four times, the most of any player across every featured Smash title.
Based on the wording, it appears that Supernova’s team directly contacted Mang0 about the ban ahead of posting the statement. And, as of June 24, it sounds like that event might not be the only ban coming for the Melee star.
Mang0 Drops Another Response Accepting Bans, Admitting to Problems
Just one day after being released from his long-time partnership with Cloud9, Mang0 released another long post reflecting on his actions in light of the Supernova ban. In the lengthy message, that also has replies turned off, the player goes deep into conversations he has had over the last three days, how the situation has affected him, and what he plans to do moving forward.
He starts the post by acknowledging how his actions made so many people uncomfortable and how he is taking responsibility, having already reached out to everyone involved to try and make things right. In addition to that, he apologized to his family and friends for letting them down, along with a public statement apologizing to his son if he ever reads it when he is older.
In one poignant segment of the post, he describes how he told his mom about everything and how his call with C9 CEO Jack Etienne felt like he was letting down someone who he views as family, along with losing his C9 family in the process because of his actions. With that, he doesn't want anyone to defend his actions from the stream, as he was "in the wrong 100 percent" and crossed lines as soon as made anyone uncomfortable.
While reflecting, Mang0 also said he supports “the ban,” which likely means the Supernova decision but could hint at others coming in the future. He notes that he has “always wanted what is best for Melee” and even if he can’t come back in the future, he will still try to fix what he can.
Related Article: 2025 Fighting Game Tournament Calendar — Every Major Event
For now, he is focused on his recovery and regaining any of the trust he lost as a result of this situation, which includes checking into rehab.
“My relationship with alcohol was always a problem, and I just kinda made it my thing, so it was easy to brush a lot of the behavior and comments off,” Mang0 said. “That lifestyle has caught up to me, and I need to make a change for the better, and the only way to do that is to move forward and accept that I need to leave the person who I was behind. For the near future, I’m going to take a step back from streaming and social media. Hopefully next time you see me, things are better. No matter how long it takes."
With this, Mang0's previous statements pointing at a potential extended hiatus from streaming, uploading videos and social media are realized. A similar step back from competing is also likely, though it might have more to do with other tournaments following in Supernova's footsteps and banning him from attending if Mang0 doesn't self-impose something on himself.
After the post was made public, Mang0's former coach and long time Melee community figure Daniel "Tafokints" Lee confirmed that he helped the player put the statement together so that Mang0's words remaind focused on self-reflection and his actions.