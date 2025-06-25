Mang0 Banned on Twitch Days After Mario Kart Incident: What We know
The hits keep coming for Joseph "Mang0" Marquez, as the Super Smash Bros. Melee player has now been banned on Twitch for an undisclosed amount of time in the continued aftermath of his recent inappropriate physical actions on a recent Mario Kart stream.
As spotted by StreamerBans on June 25, Mang0’s Twitch channel has been banned. Just like with most Twitch bans, neither the official reason nor a duration has been shared publicly, and likely won’t be known unless Mang0 posts something about the decision on his own social media pages.
Even without the information from Twitch, the likelihood is that this ban stems from his inappropriate actions toward other streamers during Ludwig Aghren’s Beerio Kart World Cup event on June 21.
Why Was Mang0 Banned on Twitch?
While Twitch will share no information, Mang0’s channel was likely banned for openly harassing multiple streamers, most prominently women like Maya Higa and ExtraEmily, with inappropriate physical actions while competing in Ludwig’s most recent Mario Kart event.
The actions took place across multiple streams, as the event was broadcast by a majority of the competitors on their personal channels on Twitch and YouTube.
Following the stream, Ludwig announced that Mang0 would no longer be invited to attend or compete in future Mogul Moves events because of his actions. Just a day later, Cloud9 confirmed it would be releasing Mang0 from his contract due to the incident, ending an 11-year sponsorship with the player.
On June 24, Supernova, one of the largest Super Smash Bros. tournaments in the world, announced that its organizers has decided to ban Mang0 from attending and competing at Supernova 2025 in August. Mang0 posted his own statement, confirming he supported these decisions and would be stepping away from content creation, and likely competing in Melee, to focus on his recovery and earning trust back following his actions.
What Does Mang0’s Twitch Ban Mean for Smash Melee?
With Mang0’s ban from Twitch, the player and content creator’s plan to step back from streaming and social media likely won’t change much. The only part of the equation that is still up in the air is if he will compete at any tournament that doesn’t ban or restrict his attendance through the end of the year.
But this ban isn’t just a loss for Mang0 if he was planning to stream again in the somewhat near future, it is also a big hit against Melee.
Mang0 was one of the most biggest and most consistent Melee personalities that actually played the game on stream, averaging over 800 viewers while streaming it for roughly 784 hours in 2025. Zain Naghmi is the only active player that comes close to that, beating Mang0’s average viewers while streaming Melee at 932, but only streaming the game for 576 hours, according to SullyGnome.
This wasn’t just Mang0 streaming the game on his channel either. Over the past few years, he has helped highlight other parts of the Melee community, let tournaments host their streams on the channel, and handed the key to his friend Joey "Lucky" Aldama to support him.
The larger loss of these avenues and Mang0 as a personality and competitor might be enough to cause some destablization to Melee for a short amount of time before other players and creators balance things out. But, as Mang0 noted, these consequences are valid and he doesn’t want anyone defending his actions.
“I don't want anyone to defend me for my actions. I was in the wrong 100 percent and there's no one to blame but myself,” Mang0 said. “I crossed lines/boundaries and no matter the circumstances, once you make someone else uncomfortable, even if you think what you're doing isn't bad in the moment, lines get crossed and its just over. It's on me and not anyone else. I'm sorry to everyone I hurt in this process, including everyone watching and the Melee community.”
This also isn’t the first time Mang0 has been banned for his drunken actions. In 2019, he was drinking to celebrate a Philadelphia Eagle’s playoff win on stream and appeared to briefly blackout live, resulting in a week ban soon after. Mang0 would later claim that he faked passing out and instead went downstairs briefly before ending the broadcast, though the ban still held.
He was also banned for three days in 2021 after humping an anime figure while drinking on stream with Lucky.
In his statements following the most recent incident on Ludwig’s stream, Mang0 has promised to focus on “real recovery,” starting with checking into rehab and stopping his drinking immediately.