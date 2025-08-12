Mang0 Returns to Streaming, Smash Melee Future Uncertain
It looks like Joseph "Mang0" Marquez is ready to return to full-time streaming, following more than a month away after making several inappropriate actions while drunk on one of Ludwig Aghren’s event streams.
Back on June 21, Mang0 competed in Ludwig’s Beerio Kart World Cup event and was seen on stream drunkenly harassing multiple streamers, including several women, with inappropriate physical actions. In the following days, he was banned from future Mogul Move events, handed a year long competitive Super Smash Bros. tournament ban, dropped from Cloud9 and briefly banned on Twitch.
He had a brief stream on July 21, exactly one month after the incident, where he shared an update on his bans and future plans. Now, he has decided to return to streaming with some key changes, though his future in Smash is still uncertain.
When is Mang0 Coming Back to Twitch?
According to Mang0, he is ready to stream again, and that will be his main focus moving forward outside of maintaining his new lifestyle away from alcohol. He says he reached out to everyone he felt like he needed to after the incident and had “some heart to hearts” that have put him at ease about his past actions and path forward.
“I wanted to make amends to the best of my ability. I feel the final step is to just start streaming and rebuilding my relationship with my audience, Mang0 said. “If you wanna support me, feel free to stop by stream anytime (Will be streaming normally again starting today) If not then I understand and only wish everyone the best. Since I haven't been drinking I'm starting to get bored and sorta feel like a BUM for not working ROFL.”
The main change, outside of switching up how he interacts with chat and not playing as much Melee on stream, will be using Twitter and social media less. He doesn’t plan to step away entirely, but without sponsor obligations or the need to interact with the Melee community, he doesn’t feel the need to use it.
To add to the positives, Mang0 noted he is 42 days sober as of his “return” stream, saying he hasn’t had a drink since his “pity week” post-incident, and has no real desire to go back to drinking. “I feel like I just don’t have a desire to drink. I feel like drinking took so much from me that I just can’t look at it the same.”
What is Mang0’s Future in Super Smash Bros Melee?
On top of everything, Mang0 doesn’t know what his future with Melee will be at all moving forward.
Following the incident on Ludwig’s stream, one of the major fallouts for Mang0’s actions was his being banned from most, if not all major Melee tournaments for at least a year. This is a decision he fully supported, even though it meant he would not be able to defend his Supernova title at Supernova 2025, which ended up being the biggest Melee tournament of all time.
As of now, Manng0 isn’t worried about Melee. His focus is on keeping himself accountable for his promises to do better by himself, others, and his community. Whatever happens with Melee will come down the line. At the end of the day, he acknowledged that he was fully in the wrong, but all he can do is try to redeem himself.
“If the [Smash] community doesn’t welcome me back, then that’s okay. Right now Melee is not my concern. I just want to get back to streaming, rebuilding myself, keep not drinking and keep working out,” Mang0 said. “By the time [the ban is over]... I don’t know if I want to play Melee when I’m 35. The only reason I would want to is because I would like to do my farewell tour. But we will see when the time comes.”
Until that time does come, Mang0 won’t be as active in the Melee community, with his only real plans in the space being to stream it on occasion with things like weekly Iron Man runs or getting into Break the Targets and speedrunning.
Related Article: Making Miary Zo: Why Tekken Devs Want to Get New Characters Right
He also mentioned that, if he does come back to Melee in any major way, he would love to do more at events to support women in the space. This includes finding more ways to help promote safety at events or supporting existing initiatives like Smash Sisters.
"Appreciate anyone who has cared/listened," Mang0 said. "Will be working as hard as I can to be the best version of myself everyday. Hope to see everyone soon."