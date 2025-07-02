Mang0 Unbanned on Twitch After 1 Week
Super Smash Bros. pro player Mang0 has been unbanned on Twitch today. The esports legend's Twitch channel was banned for one week following the controversy surrounding his actions at a Mario Kart event hosted by Ludwig Ahgren on June 23.
The Twitch ban occured after Mang0 was banned from Ludwig's future events and removed from his longtime esports team Cloud9. As is usually the case, the length of the ban and the specific reason were not disclosed to the public. The automated ban tracking platform, StreamerBans, reported the unban at 5:17 pm on July 2, 2025. This means Mang0 was unable to stream for exactly 1 week, 5 minutes, and 38 seconds.
When Will Mang0 Stream Again?
Mang0 has not been active online since June 24 when he tweeted in support of his ban from Super Smash Bros. Major tournament Supernova. At time of writing he has not commented on being unbanned. With the online drama and discourse sphere still focused on this controversy, it is possible it will be several weeks before Mang0 returns to streaming, if not longer.
Twitch bans are notoriously inconsistent. In his statement responding to backlash following Mang0's various punishments, Ludwig stated he was surprised Mang0's channel was banned over his own where the incident actually took place. Given that Mang0 had already stepped away from the internet before the Twitch ban took place, it is possible the ban itself has little to no impact on his timeline for return.